Rape accused secures bail after he agrees to marry complainant

The complainant approached the police after she could not contact him over his mobile phone for a long period.

Published: 26th January 2023 06:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th January 2023 06:31 AM   |  A+A-

Representational Image. (Photo| R Satish Babu)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court has granted bail to a rape accused after he agreed to marry the victim. The bail was granted to Ashokapuram native Arshad, 24, on January 21 by Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court judge Honey M Varghese who is handling cases under the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act.

Arshad was arrested on January 7, 2023, following a rape case registered at Aluva East police station. The accused and the victim were living together for the past six months. Arshad had promised to marry her after the marriage of his sister scheduled to be held in May this year.

The complainant approached the police after she could not contact him over his mobile phone for a long period. However, the matter was settled as both of them decided to marry legally.

The complainant appeared before the court and gave a submission in this regard. She stated that sexual intercourse was based on consent and that she has no complaint against Arshad. After hearing all parties, the court granted bail to Arshad after he executed a bond of Rs 50,000 and presented two solvent sureties.

Comments

