Five held for abducting youth; police suspect money dealing

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five members of a gang that abducted a youth from Kochi on Wednesday have been apprehended. They are Prateesh, 37, of Kundara in Kollam; Akbar Shah, 26, of Ezhipram in Kollam; and Vishnu Jayan, 27, who hails from Manakala in Pathanamthitta; Subeesh, 39, of Panampilly Nagar; and Lijo, 35, of Thevara. An argument over the delay in returning a rented car is likely behind the abduction and assault, but police suspect money dealing too played a part.

The abducted youth has been identified as Libin Varghese, who hails from Alappuzha. He was travelling with his wife when the gang intercepted their car and hauled him into theirs. After roughing him up inside the vehicle, the gang kept Lipin hostage at the PWD Rest House in Adoor. Calls were then made demanding a sum of Rs 5 lakh as ransom.

Following a complaint from Libin’s wife, the Infopark police launched a probe and traced Libin’s mobile phone tower location to Adoor. Receiving the alert, Adoor police sprang to action and carried out checks at various lodges, open houses and hotels in the town.

Soon, the car the gang had used was found parked on the premises of the rest house. A subsequent raid saw three nabbed. The other two were held from Kochi. Aswin Pillai and Gokul, both hailing from Adoor and who were also part of the gang, are absconding. “An inquiry is underway to ascertain if there are others involved in this case,” said Vibin Das, Inspector, Infopark Police. It is learnt that Prateesh and Subeesh are involved in several criminal cases. Libin, who sustained severe injuries was admitted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital and, later, to a private hospital there.

KOCHI: Five members of a gang that abducted a youth from Kochi on Wednesday have been apprehended. They are Prateesh, 37, of Kundara in Kollam; Akbar Shah, 26, of Ezhipram in Kollam; and Vishnu Jayan, 27, who hails from Manakala in Pathanamthitta; Subeesh, 39, of Panampilly Nagar; and Lijo, 35, of Thevara. An argument over the delay in returning a rented car is likely behind the abduction and assault, but police suspect money dealing too played a part. The abducted youth has been identified as Libin Varghese, who hails from Alappuzha. He was travelling with his wife when the gang intercepted their car and hauled him into theirs. After roughing him up inside the vehicle, the gang kept Lipin hostage at the PWD Rest House in Adoor. Calls were then made demanding a sum of Rs 5 lakh as ransom. Following a complaint from Libin’s wife, the Infopark police launched a probe and traced Libin’s mobile phone tower location to Adoor. Receiving the alert, Adoor police sprang to action and carried out checks at various lodges, open houses and hotels in the town. Soon, the car the gang had used was found parked on the premises of the rest house. A subsequent raid saw three nabbed. The other two were held from Kochi. Aswin Pillai and Gokul, both hailing from Adoor and who were also part of the gang, are absconding. “An inquiry is underway to ascertain if there are others involved in this case,” said Vibin Das, Inspector, Infopark Police. It is learnt that Prateesh and Subeesh are involved in several criminal cases. Libin, who sustained severe injuries was admitted to Kottayam Medical College Hospital and, later, to a private hospital there.