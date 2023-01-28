Home Cities Kochi

Will tap water transport’s vast potential: Antony Raju

Dredging of backwaters for Rs 6,500-crore Kovalam-Bekal project progressing fast: Raju

Published: 28th January 2023 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th January 2023 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

Transport Minister Antony Raju at the fifth edition of India Boat and Marine Show at Marine Drive on Friday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kerala, the land with a large number of rivers, canals and backwaters, is taking massive steps to maximise the vast opportunities for water transport, said Transport Minister Antony Raju.

The work on the 616-km Kovalam-Bekal West Coast Canal (WCC) project is fast progressing with dredging works of the backwaters progressing fast in many places, the minister said. He was inaugurating the fifth edition of India Boat and Marine Show (IBMS), the premier industrial show in the boat and marine sector in the country. “The development of the waterway is key to the economic development of the state,” Raju said, adding that the Rs 6,500-crore project will be completed in two years’ time.

The IBMS fair has 115 stalls of over 65 companies displaying various products and services, including different types of boats, speed boats, engines, unmanned remote-controlled watercraft for weed removal and rescue, underwater unmanned inspection equipment, navigational systems, ancillary service providers, water sports equipment, etc.

The show, which will conclude on Sunday, is open from 11 am to 8 pm.Joseph Kuriakos, director of Cruise Expos, one of the organisers, said that more than 5,000 business visitors are expected for IBMS, the only boat show in the country.

One of the attractions of the show is the Artificial Intelligence-powered unmanned Clearbot that can be used for removing algae, collecting and disposing of waste like oil and plastic, and transporting goods of up to 200 kg. Siddhant Gupta, founder and CEO of the startup, said that Clearbots, which are being built in Bengaluru’s Jigani Industrial Area, have huge potential in Kerala.

The company is proposing to mainly rent out the machine for Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 5 lakh per month which includes the cost of operation and maintenance, apart from selling it. Naval Ship Repair Yard superintendent rear admiral Subin Mukherjee and Indian Coast Guard Kerala Region DIG N Ravi also spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
water transport Kerala Antony Raju
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp