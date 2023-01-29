ISL match in Kochi: City police imposes traffic regulations

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Kochi City police have imposed traffic regulations in view of the ISL match to be held at the Jawaharlal Nehru International Stadium, Kaloor, on Sunday.

The parking of vehicles will not be allowed on the stadium premises due to technical reasons. Hence, people should use the public transport system, including the Kochi metro, maximum.

Spectators from the northern districts should use the metro and service buses from Aluva to reach the stadium while those from southern districts should use the metro and buses from Vyttila.

The vehicles should be parked along the Container Road, Marine Drive, and Palarivattom bypass.

