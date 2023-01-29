Kochi: Man held for murdering wife in Kalady

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 37-year-old Tamil Nadu native was arrested for allegedly murdering his wife at Kanjoor on Saturday. Mahesh Kumar, a native of Thenkasi, was arrested by the Kalady police.

According to the police, the body of Mahesh’s wife Ratnavati was found in an empty field adjacent to their rented house near Kanjoor. Mahesh approached the Kaladay police station to lodge a complaint regarding the missing of his wife. However, a probe revealed that he had murdered the woman.

Both were daily wage workers and had been living in the area for the past few years. He committed the murder following suspicion over his wife’s fidelity. The police have registered a case for murder.

