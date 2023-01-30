Beeyar Smrithi Sandhya at Changampuzha Park on January 30

By Express News Service

KOCHI: ‘Beeyar Smrithi Sandhya,’ an event commemorating the popular poet, lyricist and orator Beeyar Prasad, will be held at Changampuzha Park at 6 pm on January 30. Cochin Durbar is organising the event with the cooperation of the Changampuzha Samskarika Kendram and Unilumina Concepts. Director Sibi Malayil, Safari TV MD Santhosh George Kulangara, Musician Alphonse, anchor and writer Sanal Potti, Adv Jayapradeep, Sanu Sathyan and Ramesh Krishnan along with the family members of Beeyar Prasad will attend the event.