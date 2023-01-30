Food poison victim at North Paravoor dies 3 days after hospital discharge in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 58-year-old man, who was under treatment for food poisoning after consuming food at a hotel in North Paravoor, died three days after he was discharged from the hospital. George Kollamparambil, a Chendamangalam Koottukad native, was among 70-odd people who had food poisoning after consuming food from Majlis Hotel.

The deceased was undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Kochi and was discharged from the hospital three days back. He died on Saturday evening, police said, adding that the cause of the death could be known only after getting the post-mortem report.

Several people sought treatment at various hospitals due to food poisoning after consuming food from Majlis Hotel in North Paravoor on January 16. George was earlier admitted to the Paravoor government hospital and Ernakulam General Hospital. Later, he was shifted to a private hospital.

A team under the sub-inspector of the Vadakkekara police station Sherry MS is investigating the case. SI Sherry said that the body has been handed over to the family after the post-mortem. “However, the cause of death will be known once we get the post-mortem report which may take two days,” said Sherry. She also said that a case is filed at the Vadakkekara police station based on the statement given by Edwin George, son of the deceased.

The Koottukad ward member Leena Viswan said that George was suffering from Parkinson’s disease for around five years. “He was hospitalised due to food poisoning and was discharged from the hospital on January 27. But he died on Saturday night after 9 pm due to some undisclosed medical complications,” said Leena.

Over 70 people were affected by food poisoning after consuming Al-faham, Kuzhimanti, fried rice and peri-peri manthi on January 16 from Majlis Hotel and they complained of diarrhoea, vomiting and uneasiness. The health department has closed down the hotel, and the licence has been cancelled following the incident.

