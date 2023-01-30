Kochi woman dies after private bus runs over her

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 43-year-old woman was killed after a private bus ran over her at Kochi's Lisie Hospital junction on Monday morning.

The mishap occurred at around 9 am when Lakshmi, a resident of Kalamassery in Kochi, was trying to cross the road in front of a bus, which was parked at Lisie Hospital junction. She fell down when the parked bus suddenly moved and hit her. The driver then proceeded to run the vehicle over her body.

Eyewitnesses said she died on the spot.

Lakshmi is survived by her husband Ayyappan and two sons who are school students.

The deceased's body will be handed over to her relatives after conducting a postmortem.

The city police have registered a case.

A video shared on social media showed the bus hitting Lakshmi while she was trying to cross the road in front of the bus plying passengers to Ponekkara. Eyewitnesses also said that the driver hadn't noticed Lakshmi.

Kochi City Police has recently commenced taking stringent action against private buses plying in the city for overspeeding and rash driving. As part of the special drive against the erring private buses which began in October last year, the police has carried out inspections on 30,733 private buses and has initiated action against 4,759 buses. 1,069 cases have been registered against drivers for rash driving and drunk driving. A sum of Rs 11,34,261, too, has been collected as a fine, said the police.

