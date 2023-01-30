Home Cities Kochi

Thuthiyoor youth held with MDMA and ganja 

The excise on Sunday arrested a youth for peddling drugs at his rented house at Thuthiyoor. He has been identified as Lyon Reji, 23, of Nilampathinjamugal.

Published: 30th January 2023 05:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th January 2023 05:39 AM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, bars, behind, shadow,

The arrested M Binu (42), is a resident of South Mainakapally village in Kollam district.

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The excise on Sunday arrested a youth for peddling drugs at his rented house at Thuthiyoor. He has been identified as Lyon Reji, 23, of Nilampathinjamugal. He took the house for rent posing as an employee of an IT company in Infopark.

Officials learned about Lyon after intercepting a youth with drugs last week. A raid at his house saw the youth releasing his foreign-breed dog on the officials. However, the officials managed to bring the dog under control and took Lyon into custody. Five grams of MDMA and three grams of ganja were recovered from the house. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Thuthiyoor youth MDMA and ganja 
India Matters
Delhi High court. (File Photo)
Unnao rape case: HC modifies order, shortens Sengar's interim bail period 
Karnataka BJP MLA Basangouda Patil Yatnal (Photo| PTI)
Will not speak against Yediyurappa publicly, says BJP MLA Yatnal 
Image of search and rescue work at the bridge collapse site in Morbi. (Photo | AP)
Gujarat: Charge-sheet filed in Morbi bridge collapse case
Adani Group chairman Gautam Adani (File | AFP)
Gautam Adani slips to 7th spot on the world rich list; net worth declines by over USD 18 billion

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp