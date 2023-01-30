Thuthiyoor youth held with MDMA and ganja 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The excise on Sunday arrested a youth for peddling drugs at his rented house at Thuthiyoor. He has been identified as Lyon Reji, 23, of Nilampathinjamugal. He took the house for rent posing as an employee of an IT company in Infopark.

Officials learned about Lyon after intercepting a youth with drugs last week. A raid at his house saw the youth releasing his foreign-breed dog on the officials. However, the officials managed to bring the dog under control and took Lyon into custody. Five grams of MDMA and three grams of ganja were recovered from the house.

KOCHI: The excise on Sunday arrested a youth for peddling drugs at his rented house at Thuthiyoor. He has been identified as Lyon Reji, 23, of Nilampathinjamugal. He took the house for rent posing as an employee of an IT company in Infopark. Officials learned about Lyon after intercepting a youth with drugs last week. A raid at his house saw the youth releasing his foreign-breed dog on the officials. However, the officials managed to bring the dog under control and took Lyon into custody. Five grams of MDMA and three grams of ganja were recovered from the house.