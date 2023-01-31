Home Cities Kochi

Arun Raj R Nair tells social messages through his photos

Arun, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, uses his lens to capture the stories of women who find themselves holding the short stick that life has gifted them.

Published: 31st January 2023 02:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2023 03:05 PM   |  A+A-

A photograph from Arun Raj R Nair's series.

A photograph from Arun Raj R Nair's series.

By Anu Kuruvilla
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Getting across a message sometimes needs a medium. For Arun Raj R Nair, it is photography.
His conceptual photography series has been garnering a lot of attention due to their uniqueness besides the themes. However, there is one thread that ties many of works. It is none other than the issues faced by women in society.

Arun, who hails from Thiruvananthapuram, uses his lens to capture the stories of women who find themselves holding the short stick that life has gifted them. “I am not a content creator,” he says. “I don’t like to picture myself as one though people mistake my work as something akin to content creation. I consider myself a teller of the stories of real people.” 

Arun took to conceptual photography during the pandemic. “It was the time when everyone was confined indoors. ‘Work from home’ has become the norm,” says the techie. “I wanted to highlight the plight of women in this patriarchal society.” 

Arun’s works received bouquets and brickbats on social media. “Many men commented that I was portraying women’s issues just to get ‘likes’ and followers. I answered them with a conceptual shoot on Fathers’ Day,” he says.

Arun recalls one of his series centred around a sex worker. “I had to struggle a lot for this shoot. Nearly all the women I approached refused to be models for the work. Finally, a sex worker agreed. When I spoke to her, I got the real picture of what happens in their lives,” he says.

Arun’s latest work is about the plight of children living on the streets. “It is becoming viral,” he says. The frames tell the story of a street child adopted by a woman. “The child was given a home and care. However, when he grows up, he ends up abusing street children,” explains Arun, who was upset after watching a recent viral video in which a  man in Kozhikode kicks a nomadic boy for leaning on his car.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arun Raj R Nair Photography
India Matters
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Centre moves SC, seeks open court hearing on plea for review of verdict on Benami law
President Droupadi Murmu addresses the joint session of Parliament on the opening day of the Budget Session, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
World's view towards India has changed: President Murmu in first Parliament address
Image used for representational purpose only.
Most of Adani Group stocks trade lower
The logo of the International Monetary Fund (Photo | AP)
Expecting slowdown in Indian economy to 6.1 pc in 2023 from 6.8 pc in 2022, says IMF 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp