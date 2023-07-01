Easy-to-make, drool-worthy snacks for this monsoon

By Express News Service

KOCHI: After months of scorching summer heat, Keralites are enjoying the small respite offered by the evening showers that are becoming increasingly frequent as monsoon picks up pace. And what better way to soak in the magic of this moment than to dig into some fried goodies and a cup of steaming hot chai? TNIE takes a look at some easy-to-make, drool-worthy snacks to munch on. No, not the usual banana fritters and parippu vadas. We promise!

Cabbage Chicken Vada

Ingredients

Shredded cabbage: 200gm

Shredded boneless chicken:150gm

Chopped ginger: 10gm

Chopped garlic: 10gm

Chopped green chilli: 15 gm

Salt to taste

Curry leaves: 5 gm

Turmeric powder: 5 gm

Besan flour: 30 gm

Water as required

Crushed black pepper: 10 gm

Sunflower oil for frying

Method of preparation

Add all the ingredients In a mixing bowl, sprinkle some water and mix well

Make small balls with the mixture. Make the balls as a round shape by pressing it with your palm

Fry in sunflower oil for 5 to 8 minutes in medium heat

Recipe by Chef Arun Vijayan Culinary Director at Palmyra Hotels, Kochi

Kerala Beef Cutlets

Ingredients

Beef mince - 500 gm

Shallots - 5

Green chillies - 3

Garlic minced - 5 cloves

Ginger minced - 1/2 inch

Potatoes boiled - 2 medium

Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp

Roasted fennel powder - 2 tsp

Garam masala powder - 1 tsp

Salt & pepper to taste

Vinegar - 1-2 tbsp (adjust according to your taste)

Curry leaves finely chopped - 3-4 sprigs

Oil to deep fry

For coating

Egg white

Breadcrumbs

Method

In a pan cook the mince in a little oil, on high heat till all the water is evaporated and keep aside. Heat coconut oil in a pan and add chopped onions and sauté until it softens. Then add chopped ginger, garlic, green chillies and curry leaves. When it all softens add the dry spice powders and sauté on a low flame till well blended. Add mashed potatoes, cooked meat, salt and pepper and mix well. Turn off the flame and allow the mixture to rest. When cool, form the cutlets into desired shapes. Now, beat egg white till it becomes lightly frothy. Dip the cutlet in the egg batter and then coat it with bread crumbs. Deep fry until golden brown.

Recipe by Simy Mathew, Thiruvananthapuram

This recipe got featured in Dubai-based Michelin-recognised restaurant Lowe’s menu titled Beef Croquettes

Healthy Green garden fritter

Ingredients

Spinach chopped: 100gm

Mushroom sliced: 100gm

Coriander leaf: 10gm

Mint leaf: 10gm

Chopped green chilli: 1 nos

Cooked millet: 25gm

Paneer scrambled: 10gm

Egg white: 1 nos

1 pinch hing

Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp

Red chilli powder: 1/2 tsp

Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp

Salt to taste

Ajwain: 1/4 tsp

Method

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and then form it into a dough-like texture. Make small-sized balls from it and then deep fry them until it becomes golden brown colour.

Chef Arun Vijayakumar Executive chef Zamzam Group of restaurant

Grilled pineapple recipe

Ingredients

Thick pineapple slices – 4 nos.

Red chilli powder – 1/4 teaspoon

Cinnamon powder – 1/4 teaspoon

Chaat masala powder – 1/4 teaspoon

Jaggery powder/ brown sugar – 1 teaspoon

Black salt/ normal salt – 1/8 teaspoon

Butter – 1 tablespoon

Method

Marinate the sliced pineapple with all other ingredients except butter. Heat butter in a pan and sear roast both sides till they turn brown in colour.

Grilled pineapple recipe

Recipe by Anishya Soman, IT professional Blog - anishyaskitchen.com

Chilli idly

Ingredients

Idly : 2 no,

chopped ginger: 10gm,

Chopped Garlic: 10 gm,

Green chilli: 2 no,

Curry leaves: 1 split,

Salt to taste,

Turmeric powder : 3 gm,

Kashmiri chilli powder: 15 gm,

Tomato paste: 20 gm,

Sunflower oil: 25 ml,

Urad dal: 5 gm

Method of preparation

Cut idly into 4 pieces and deep fry in oil until it turns brown. Heat sunflower oil in a pan. Now add temper urad dal and ginger, garlic, green chilli and curry leaves, and sauté until it becomes translucent. Add all the seasonings and tomato paste. Slow heat until the tomato gets cooked. Add the fried idly and toss well. Garnish with fried pappad.

Recipe by Chef Arun Vijayan Culinary Director at Palmyra Hotels, Kochi.

KOCHI: After months of scorching summer heat, Keralites are enjoying the small respite offered by the evening showers that are becoming increasingly frequent as monsoon picks up pace. And what better way to soak in the magic of this moment than to dig into some fried goodies and a cup of steaming hot chai? TNIE takes a look at some easy-to-make, drool-worthy snacks to munch on. No, not the usual banana fritters and parippu vadas. We promise! Cabbage Chicken Vada Ingredientsgoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Shredded cabbage: 200gm Shredded boneless chicken:150gm Chopped ginger: 10gm Chopped garlic: 10gm Chopped green chilli: 15 gm Salt to taste Curry leaves: 5 gm Turmeric powder: 5 gm Besan flour: 30 gm Water as required Crushed black pepper: 10 gm Sunflower oil for frying Method of preparation Add all the ingredients In a mixing bowl, sprinkle some water and mix well Make small balls with the mixture. Make the balls as a round shape by pressing it with your palm Fry in sunflower oil for 5 to 8 minutes in medium heat Recipe by Chef Arun Vijayan Culinary Director at Palmyra Hotels, Kochi Kerala Beef Cutlets Ingredients Beef mince - 500 gm Shallots - 5 Green chillies - 3 Garlic minced - 5 cloves Ginger minced - 1/2 inch Potatoes boiled - 2 medium Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp Roasted fennel powder - 2 tsp Garam masala powder - 1 tsp Salt & pepper to taste Vinegar - 1-2 tbsp (adjust according to your taste) Curry leaves finely chopped - 3-4 sprigs Oil to deep fry For coating Egg white Breadcrumbs Method In a pan cook the mince in a little oil, on high heat till all the water is evaporated and keep aside. Heat coconut oil in a pan and add chopped onions and sauté until it softens. Then add chopped ginger, garlic, green chillies and curry leaves. When it all softens add the dry spice powders and sauté on a low flame till well blended. Add mashed potatoes, cooked meat, salt and pepper and mix well. Turn off the flame and allow the mixture to rest. When cool, form the cutlets into desired shapes. Now, beat egg white till it becomes lightly frothy. Dip the cutlet in the egg batter and then coat it with bread crumbs. Deep fry until golden brown. Recipe by Simy Mathew, Thiruvananthapuram This recipe got featured in Dubai-based Michelin-recognised restaurant Lowe’s menu titled Beef Croquettes Healthy Green garden fritter Ingredients Spinach chopped: 100gm Mushroom sliced: 100gm Coriander leaf: 10gm Mint leaf: 10gm Chopped green chilli: 1 nos Cooked millet: 25gm Paneer scrambled: 10gm Egg white: 1 nos 1 pinch hing Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp Red chilli powder: 1/2 tsp Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp Salt to taste Ajwain: 1/4 tsp Method Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and then form it into a dough-like texture. Make small-sized balls from it and then deep fry them until it becomes golden brown colour. Chef Arun Vijayakumar Executive chef Zamzam Group of restaurant Grilled pineapple recipe Ingredients Thick pineapple slices – 4 nos. Red chilli powder – 1/4 teaspoon Cinnamon powder – 1/4 teaspoon Chaat masala powder – 1/4 teaspoon Jaggery powder/ brown sugar – 1 teaspoon Black salt/ normal salt – 1/8 teaspoon Butter – 1 tablespoon Method Marinate the sliced pineapple with all other ingredients except butter. Heat butter in a pan and sear roast both sides till they turn brown in colour. Grilled pineapple recipe Recipe by Anishya Soman, IT professional Blog - anishyaskitchen.com Chilli idly Ingredients Idly : 2 no, chopped ginger: 10gm, Chopped Garlic: 10 gm, Green chilli: 2 no, Curry leaves: 1 split, Salt to taste, Turmeric powder : 3 gm, Kashmiri chilli powder: 15 gm, Tomato paste: 20 gm, Sunflower oil: 25 ml, Urad dal: 5 gm Method of preparation Cut idly into 4 pieces and deep fry in oil until it turns brown. Heat sunflower oil in a pan. Now add temper urad dal and ginger, garlic, green chilli and curry leaves, and sauté until it becomes translucent. Add all the seasonings and tomato paste. Slow heat until the tomato gets cooked. Add the fried idly and toss well. Garnish with fried pappad. Recipe by Chef Arun Vijayan Culinary Director at Palmyra Hotels, Kochi.