Easy-to-make, drool-worthy snacks for this monsoon

After months of scorching summer heat, Keralites are enjoying the small respite offered by the evening showers that are becoming increasingly frequent as monsoon picks up pace.

Published: 01st July 2023 09:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 09:40 AM

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  After months of scorching summer heat, Keralites are enjoying the small respite offered by the evening showers that are becoming increasingly frequent as monsoon picks up pace. And what better way to soak in the magic of this moment than to dig into some fried goodies and a cup of steaming hot chai? TNIE takes a look at some easy-to-make, drool-worthy snacks to munch on. No, not the usual banana fritters and parippu vadas. We promise!

Cabbage Chicken Vada

Ingredients

  • Shredded cabbage: 200gm
  • Shredded boneless chicken:150gm
  • Chopped ginger: 10gm
  • Chopped garlic: 10gm
  • Chopped green chilli: 15 gm
  • Salt to taste 
  • Curry leaves: 5 gm
  • Turmeric powder: 5 gm
  • Besan flour: 30 gm
  • Water as required 
  • Crushed black pepper: 10 gm
  • Sunflower oil  for frying

Method of preparation 

  • Add all the ingredients In a mixing bowl, sprinkle some water and mix well
  • Make small balls with the mixture. Make the balls as a round shape by pressing it with your palm 
  • Fry in sunflower oil  for 5 to 8 minutes in medium heat

Recipe by Chef Arun Vijayan Culinary Director at Palmyra Hotels, Kochi

Kerala Beef Cutlets 

Ingredients

  • Beef mince - 500 gm 
  • Shallots - 5
  • Green chillies - 3
  • Garlic minced - 5 cloves
  • Ginger minced - 1/2 inch
  • Potatoes boiled - 2 medium
  • Turmeric powder - 1/2 tsp
  • Roasted fennel powder - 2 tsp
  • Garam masala powder - 1 tsp
  • Salt & pepper to taste
  • Vinegar - 1-2 tbsp (adjust according to your taste)
  • Curry leaves finely chopped - 3-4 sprigs
  • Oil to deep fry

For coating

  • Egg white 
  • Breadcrumbs

Method
In a pan cook the mince in a little oil, on high heat till all the water is evaporated and keep aside. Heat coconut oil in a pan and add chopped onions and sauté until it softens. Then add  chopped ginger, garlic, green chillies and curry leaves. When it all softens add the dry spice powders and sauté on a low flame till well blended. Add mashed potatoes, cooked meat, salt and pepper and mix well. Turn off the flame and allow the mixture to rest. When cool, form the cutlets into desired shapes. Now, beat egg white till it becomes lightly frothy. Dip the cutlet in the egg batter and then coat it with bread crumbs. Deep fry until golden brown. 

Recipe by Simy Mathew, Thiruvananthapuram
This recipe got featured in Dubai-based Michelin-recognised restaurant Lowe’s menu titled Beef Croquettes

Healthy Green garden fritter

Ingredients

  • Spinach chopped: 100gm 
  • Mushroom sliced: 100gm 
  • Coriander leaf: 10gm 
  • Mint leaf: 10gm 
  • Chopped green chilli: 1 nos 
  • Cooked millet: 25gm
  • Paneer scrambled: 10gm 
  • Egg white: 1 nos 
  • 1 pinch hing
  • Turmeric powder: 1/4 tsp
  • Red chilli powder: 1/2 tsp 
  • Cumin powder: 1/2 tsp
  • Salt to taste
  • Ajwain: 1/4 tsp  

Method
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl and then form it into a dough-like texture. Make small-sized balls from it and then deep fry them until it becomes golden brown colour.

Chef Arun Vijayakumar Executive chef Zamzam Group of restaurant

Grilled pineapple recipe

Ingredients

  • Thick pineapple slices – 4 nos.
  • Red chilli powder – 1/4 teaspoon
  • Cinnamon powder – 1/4 teaspoon
  • Chaat masala powder – 1/4 teaspoon
  • Jaggery powder/ brown sugar – 1 teaspoon
  • Black salt/ normal salt – 1/8 teaspoon
  • Butter – 1 tablespoon

Method
Marinate the sliced pineapple with all other ingredients except butter. Heat butter in a pan and sear roast both sides till they turn brown in colour.

Grilled pineapple recipe

Recipe by Anishya Soman, IT professional Blog - anishyaskitchen.com

Chilli idly

Ingredients

  • Idly : 2 no,
  • chopped ginger: 10gm,
  • Chopped Garlic: 10 gm,
  • Green chilli: 2 no,
  • Curry leaves: 1 split,
  • Salt to taste,
  • Turmeric powder : 3 gm,
  • Kashmiri chilli powder: 15 gm,
  • Tomato paste: 20 gm,
  • Sunflower oil: 25 ml,
  • Urad dal: 5 gm

Method of preparation 
Cut idly into 4 pieces and deep fry in oil until it turns brown. Heat sunflower oil in a pan. Now add temper urad dal and ginger, garlic, green chilli and curry leaves, and sauté until it becomes translucent. Add all the seasonings and tomato paste. Slow heat until the tomato gets cooked. Add the fried idly and toss well. Garnish with fried pappad.

Recipe by Chef Arun Vijayan  Culinary Director at Palmyra Hotels, Kochi.

