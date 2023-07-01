Opposition LDF could look to pull UDF plug in Thrikkakara municipality

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The naming of a new chairperson in UDF-ruled Thrikkakara municipality, based on a rotation pact, has taken a new turn with the opposition LDF coming out with a proposal to back independents for the post and thereby wrest power from the Congress-led front.

‘I’ group’s Ajitha Thankappan is the current chairperson, and as per the agreement, Radhamani Pillai, of the ‘A’ group, was to take her place after the first two-and-a-half-year term, which ended on Tuesday. However, Ajitha has refused to step down even after the party directed her to put in her papers. Meanwhile, the ‘I’ group, headed by Ajitha, and a few members of the ‘A’ faction have decided to support anybody other than Radhamani and another Congress member, Smitha Sunny, for the post. They are proposing the name of Somi Reji, who recently switched over to the ‘I’ group.

UDF gained control of the local body with the support of party rebels, who contested as independents. Congress has 16 members and IUML five. The alliance also has the support of four independents.

Party sources said of the 16 Congress members, 11 support Somi for the top post. Ajitha accused Radhamani of disrupting the smooth functioning of the administrative body. “The appointment of such a person will lead to the withdrawal of the support of independents,” she said. Taking a cue from the situation, the LDF is planning to move a no-confidence motion against the present chairperson and vice-chairperson. The support of 22 members is required for a majority in the council.

With 15 CPM and two CPI members, and one independent supporting the front, the LDF has 18 assured votes. If the front garners the support of four independents backing the UDF, it can call the shots. There is a move to wrest power by backing the independents and fielding two of them, Omana Sabu and Varghese Plassery, as chairperson and vice-chairperson, respectively. The other independents have been offered standing committee chairperson posts, it is learnt.

