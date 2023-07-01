Home Cities Kochi

Opposition LDF could look to pull UDF plug in Thrikkakara municipality

‘I’ group’s Ajitha Thankappan is the current chairperson, and as per the agreement, Radhamani Pillai, of the ‘A’ group, was to take her place after the first two-and-a-half-year term.

Published: 01st July 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Congress flag. (File photo)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The naming of a new chairperson in UDF-ruled Thrikkakara municipality, based on a rotation pact, has taken a new turn with the opposition LDF coming out with a proposal to back independents for the post and thereby wrest power from the Congress-led front. 

‘I’ group’s Ajitha Thankappan is the current chairperson, and as per the agreement, Radhamani Pillai, of the ‘A’ group, was to take her place after the first two-and-a-half-year term, which ended on Tuesday. However, Ajitha has refused to step down even after the party directed her to put in her papers. Meanwhile, the ‘I’ group, headed by Ajitha, and a few members of the ‘A’ faction have decided to support anybody other than Radhamani and another Congress member, Smitha Sunny, for the post. They are proposing the name of Somi Reji, who recently switched over to the ‘I’ group. 

UDF gained control of the local body with the support of party rebels, who contested as independents. Congress has 16 members and IUML five. The alliance also has the support of four independents.

Party sources said of the 16 Congress members, 11 support Somi for the top post. Ajitha accused Radhamani of disrupting the smooth functioning of the administrative body. “The appointment of such a person will lead to the withdrawal of the support of independents,” she said. Taking a cue from the situation, the LDF is planning to move a no-confidence motion against the present chairperson and vice-chairperson. The support of 22 members is required for a majority in the council.

With 15 CPM and two CPI members, and one independent supporting the front, the LDF has 18 assured votes. If the front garners the support of four independents backing the UDF, it can call the shots. There is a move to wrest power by backing the independents and fielding two of them, Omana Sabu and Varghese Plassery, as chairperson and vice-chairperson, respectively. The other independents have been offered standing committee chairperson posts, it is learnt.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Congress LDF UDF
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp