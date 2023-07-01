Home Cities Kochi

Yoga’s power enhanced global trust in Indian concept of wellness: Kerala Governor

The three-day conference strives to illuminate yoga’s contribution to various socio-cultural and religious practices in India. 

Published: 01st July 2023 09:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st July 2023 09:49 AM   |  A+A-

KeralaGovernor Arif Mohammed Khan-PTI

Governor of Kerala Arif Mohammad Khan. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  A three-day conference titled ‘Yoga as an embodied culture of Bharata’ commenced at Adi Sankara Nilayam, Veliyanad on Friday.

Inaugurating the conference, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan elaborated on the virtues of yoga. “Yoga is an embodied culture of Bharata. Yoga is a legacy that ancient India had bequeathed to the world and is now an icon of India’s soft power,” the governor said, adding that this soft power has enhanced the global trust in the Indian concept of wellness and at the same time has encouraged so many people to study the philosophy of yoga and not just the yoga asanas. Khan also commended the Chinmaya Foundation for naming the venue Adi Sankara Nilayam as Veliyanad is the birthplace of the ‘Jagat Guru’.

“I hope that more people from India and outside will come to know about this place. Because, this place is associated with Sankar, a place that is associated with the revival of Vedantic teachings. I’m sure this will become a pilgrimage centre,” he said.

The three-day conference strives to illuminate yoga’s contribution to various socio-cultural and religious practices in India. 

Prof Srinivas Varakhedi, Vice-Chancellor, Central Sanskrit University, Swami Viviktanand, regional head of Kerala, Chinmaya Mission, Swami Sharadananda, resident swami of Chinmaya International Foundation, Prof Ajay Kapoor, Vice-Chancellor, Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Dr Latha Satish, head of Research, Krishnamacharya Yoga Mandiram and Prof Gauri Mahulikar, academic director, Chinmaya International, spoke.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Arif Mohammed Khan Yoga
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp