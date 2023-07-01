Yoga’s power enhanced global trust in Indian concept of wellness: Kerala Governor

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A three-day conference titled ‘Yoga as an embodied culture of Bharata’ commenced at Adi Sankara Nilayam, Veliyanad on Friday.

Inaugurating the conference, Governor Arif Mohammed Khan elaborated on the virtues of yoga. “Yoga is an embodied culture of Bharata. Yoga is a legacy that ancient India had bequeathed to the world and is now an icon of India’s soft power,” the governor said, adding that this soft power has enhanced the global trust in the Indian concept of wellness and at the same time has encouraged so many people to study the philosophy of yoga and not just the yoga asanas. Khan also commended the Chinmaya Foundation for naming the venue Adi Sankara Nilayam as Veliyanad is the birthplace of the ‘Jagat Guru’.

“I hope that more people from India and outside will come to know about this place. Because, this place is associated with Sankar, a place that is associated with the revival of Vedantic teachings. I’m sure this will become a pilgrimage centre,” he said.

The three-day conference strives to illuminate yoga’s contribution to various socio-cultural and religious practices in India.

Prof Srinivas Varakhedi, Vice-Chancellor, Central Sanskrit University, Swami Viviktanand, regional head of Kerala, Chinmaya Mission, Swami Sharadananda, resident swami of Chinmaya International Foundation, Prof Ajay Kapoor, Vice-Chancellor, Chinmaya Vishwa Vidyapeeth, Dr Latha Satish, head of Research, Krishnamacharya Yoga Mandiram and Prof Gauri Mahulikar, academic director, Chinmaya International, spoke.

