Four independents jump ship, UDF loses grip on Thrikkakara municipality in Kerala

Arun M By

Express News Service

KOCHI: With factional feud in the Congress rearing its head again, the UDF on Saturday lost control of Thrikkakara municipality, a prominent local body in the district. The four independents, who backed the front, shifted allegiance to the LDF, alleging lose of trust in the ruling front. Abdu P M aka Abdu Shana, E P Katherkunju, Omana Sabu, and Varghese Plassery -- Congress rebels who had contested the election as independents -- decided to withdraw their support, which had helped UDF gain control of the local body.

Twenty-two votes are required for a majority in the 43-member council. With 15 CPM and two CPI members and one independent supporting the front, the LDF has 18 assured votes. With the backing of the four independents, it can wrest power with a majority of one. LDF leaders said that they will move a no-confidence motion on Saturday itself, but there had been no move till late in the evening.

LDF has agreed to field Omana and Varghese as chairperson and vice-chairperson, respectively. The other two independents have been offered standing committee chairperson posts. “LDF has assured that it will appoint the chairperson and vice-chairperson from among us independents. The front will move a no-confidence motion and support us from outside,” said Varghese.

Uncertainty had prevailed after chairperson Ajitha Thankappan, a nominee of the Congress ‘I’ group, refused to step down after the party directed her to put in her papers as per a power-sharing pact. Radhamani Pillai, of the ‘A’ group, was to take her place for the second two and a half years. The first half the five-year term ended on Tuesday. The ‘I’ group headed by Ajitha and a few members of ‘A’ faction favour supporting any other Congress member for the post, with the exception of Radhamani and Smitha Sunny.

They believed that the appointment of Radhamani as chairperson will lead to the withdrawal of the support of the independents. However, the ‘A’ faction was adamant on seeking the resignation of Ajitha first before discussing other issues. The move of the independents comes even as the Congress leadership was planning to appoint a third person to avoid differences. Ajitha agreed to step down on Monday. Of the 13 municipalities in Ernakulam, a known Congress bastion, UDF wrested control of 8 municipalities, including Thrikkakara, in the 2020 local body polls.

