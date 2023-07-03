CGST intel wing raids shops of tiles firm in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Central GST Intelligence Wing raided the shops of Cheruvattoor-based tiles company PAM, owned by Kothamangalam Block Panchayat president PAM Basheer and relatives. The Central GST team from Kochi seized documents and computer hard discs during the raid conducted on Friday.

Officials said the raid was conducted at shops of PAM tiles in five places including Cheruvattoor, Kothamangalam, Adimali, Kuruvilassery and Pala, following a tip-off about GST evasion. “We are currently examining the seized documents to assess the suspected tax evasion that took place. We will get a clear-cut picture about the probe by Tuesday,” an officer said.

There are reports that PAM tiles procured tiles from Gujarat and sold it in Kerala. The reports also claim that the company operated software through which manipulated invoices were allegedly generated for evading GST of over Rs 80 crore. The officials said after checking the seized documents and computer components, Basheer and his relatives will be summoned for questioning.

