Insurance paper fraud? Kochi cops probe two-wheeler dealer, staff

The complaint was lodged by a Angamaly native who purchased a motorcycle from the Kakkanad-based dealer on December 29, 2022.

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI:  The police are investigating a two-wheeler dealership and two of its employees after a customer, who had purchased a vehicle from them last year, accused them of issuing him the insurance papers for another vehicle. Thrikkakara police, who registered a case of cheating, are examining whether it was accidental or deliberate.

The complaint was lodged by an Angamaly native who purchased a motorcycle from the Kakkanad-based dealer on December 29, 2022. The 31-year-old also purchased an insurance policy for the vehicle from them.  The matter came to light when riding the motorcycle, he met with an accident on May 5 this year. His vehicle hit a scooter, whose rider was admitted to hospital with serious injuries. 

“After the scooterist was hospitalised, the complainant presented the insurance documents to file a claim. The papers were rejected on the basis that those were of another vehicle. He was asked to bear the compensation for the injuries suffered by the scooterist and damage caused to the vehicle as his motorcycle did not have valid insurance. The complainant said he approached the dealership following the incident and they promised to look into it. But there was no further response,” a police officer said.

It was at this juncture that a complaint was lodged with Thrikkakara police station last week. A case of cheating and criminal breach of trust was registered. Station house officer R Shabu said an investigation has been launched. “We are examining whether it was an error on the part of the dealer or a deliberate incident of cheating,” he said.

Police have asked the dealer to present all the concerned documents.  A detailed statement of the accused, the complainant and other staff at the showroom will be recorded. Police are also checking whether other customers of the dealer have had a similar experience. The complainant is also planning to approach the consumer court and the Motor Accidents Claims Tribunal.

BY THE BOOK
As per traffic rules, driving a vehicle without a valid licence can attract a fine of up to Rs 5,000. The vehicle insurance is renewed on a yearly basis. In case a vehicle without insurance is involved in an accident, it is the liability of the owner of the uninsured vehicle to pay adequate compensation to the victim’s family. Third-party insurance is mandatory for all vehicles to ply on the road. Third-party insurance covers the damage done by one’s vehicle to other vehicles, life or other properties. If the owner of the uninsured vehicle fails to pay the compensation, the vehicle will be seized and auctioned for raising the compensation amount.

