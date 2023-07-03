Kerala woman loses Rs 7.8 lakhs to online job scammers

By Express News Service

KOCHI: In yet another case of cyber fraud, a woman hailing from Kunnukara in Paravoor has lost Rs 7.74 lakh after a fake agency approached her on the pretence of giving her a job. Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police has registered a case and started a probe into the incident.

It was on June 11 that the victim received a job offer via a message on the Telegram app. The message sender introduced herself as Mandira Sharma. She told the woman that the job was with a company named www.ratingdsys.com, and her role involved giving star ratings and reviews for various online services as part of the Ixigo live service company.

After the victim agreed, she was given tasks daily. Later, she was told that if she invested money in the venture, she could double the invested money. So, the victim paid around Rs 7.91 lakh in several transactions.

In return, she received around Rs 17,000. Later, the website became inaccessible, and the victim realised the fraud. Police officials said more than 15 similar cases had been registered at Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police Station this year. In most cases, it is cyber scammers based in North Indian states that are involved. Efforts are on to identify the persons behind such scams.

KOCHI: In yet another case of cyber fraud, a woman hailing from Kunnukara in Paravoor has lost Rs 7.74 lakh after a fake agency approached her on the pretence of giving her a job. Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police has registered a case and started a probe into the incident. It was on June 11 that the victim received a job offer via a message on the Telegram app. The message sender introduced herself as Mandira Sharma. She told the woman that the job was with a company named www.ratingdsys.com, and her role involved giving star ratings and reviews for various online services as part of the Ixigo live service company. After the victim agreed, she was given tasks daily. Later, she was told that if she invested money in the venture, she could double the invested money. So, the victim paid around Rs 7.91 lakh in several transactions.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); In return, she received around Rs 17,000. Later, the website became inaccessible, and the victim realised the fraud. Police officials said more than 15 similar cases had been registered at Ernakulam Rural Cyber Police Station this year. In most cases, it is cyber scammers based in North Indian states that are involved. Efforts are on to identify the persons behind such scams.