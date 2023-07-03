Home Cities Kochi

Man arrested for pawning fake gold in Kerala

The accused pawned fake gold ornaments and availed of loans last year. As the loan was not repaid, the finance company took possession of the ornament.

Published: 03rd July 2023 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2023 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuff

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  The Muvattupuzha Police on Sunday arrested a person who pawned imitation gold ornaments to avail of a loan at a private finance company in Muvattupuzha. The arrested is Kabeer Ansari, 53, of Kumaramangalam, Thodupuzha. 

The accused pawned fake gold ornaments and availed of loans last year. As the loan was not repaid, the finance company took possession of the ornament. During its inspection, they were found to be fake. 
After the incident, the accused switched off his mobile phone and was absconding.

Following a tip-off, police arrested Ansari from a place near Kakatoor under the Pothanikad police station limit.  Police have started a probe about the place from where the accused purchased the fake gold ornaments. 

This is the second incident of fake gold pawned at financial institutions reported at Muvattupuzha in the last two weeks. Earlier, two persons were arrested from Andhra Pradesh for similar cheating. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala fake gold
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp