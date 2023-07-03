Man arrested for pawning fake gold in Kerala

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The Muvattupuzha Police on Sunday arrested a person who pawned imitation gold ornaments to avail of a loan at a private finance company in Muvattupuzha. The arrested is Kabeer Ansari, 53, of Kumaramangalam, Thodupuzha.

The accused pawned fake gold ornaments and availed of loans last year. As the loan was not repaid, the finance company took possession of the ornament. During its inspection, they were found to be fake.

After the incident, the accused switched off his mobile phone and was absconding.

Following a tip-off, police arrested Ansari from a place near Kakatoor under the Pothanikad police station limit. Police have started a probe about the place from where the accused purchased the fake gold ornaments.

This is the second incident of fake gold pawned at financial institutions reported at Muvattupuzha in the last two weeks. Earlier, two persons were arrested from Andhra Pradesh for similar cheating.

