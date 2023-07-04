Home Cities Kochi

Ancient Sun temple taken over by Nairs?

Nayarambalam, a picturesque village on Vypeen island, offers a blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and fascinating legends. 

Published: 04th July 2023 07:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 07:34 AM   |  A+A-

Nayarambalam Bhagavathy Temple, Sun Temple

Nayarambalam Bhagavathy Temple

By Najeya Ahammed O T
Express News Service

KOCHI:  Nayarambalam, a picturesque village on Vypeen island, offers a blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and fascinating legends. 

Nestled between the Arabian Sea and Vembanad Lake, this coastal village has a population of approximately 27,000 people spread across 16 wards. Nayarambalam is home to diverse occupations, including fishing, farming, and skilled craftsmanship. 

The name Nayarambalam is steeped in intriguing fables. “One version is that the place got its name from a sun temple – like the one in Konark – that existed here centuries ago, ‘Nayar’ meaning sun,” notes P Prakash, president of Changapuzha Samskarika Kendram, referring to Kesari Balakrishna Pillai’s book ‘Charithrathinte Adiverukal’.  

“Another version is that a sun temple established by the Brahmins was later taken over by the Nair community. They changed the deity from the Sun God to the goddess Durga. Hence, the place was called ‘Nair-ambalam’. The second one seems more reliable.” 

Joby Varghese, vice President of the Nayarambalam grama panchayat, agrees with Prakash. “Both legends have a common link to the sun temple. I believe the second version is more probable; more research is needed,” he says. 

Local resident R Harishankar, who is a Malayalam teacher, also backs the Nair takeover story. He adds that the temple installed by the Brahmins had been defunct when the Nair community took over. He highlights that the village is, in fact, home to an ancient Bhagavathy temple. “It is famous for Thalappoli and Kumbha Bharani festivals,” he says. 

What’s in a name
Weekly column on the history of place names. Got any suggestions? Write to cityexpresskoc@newindianexpress.com

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nayarambalam Nayarambalam Bhagavathy Temple
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp