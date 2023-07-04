Ancient Sun temple taken over by Nairs?

Najeya Ahammed O T By

KOCHI: Nayarambalam, a picturesque village on Vypeen island, offers a blend of natural beauty, cultural richness, and fascinating legends.

Nestled between the Arabian Sea and Vembanad Lake, this coastal village has a population of approximately 27,000 people spread across 16 wards. Nayarambalam is home to diverse occupations, including fishing, farming, and skilled craftsmanship.

The name Nayarambalam is steeped in intriguing fables. “One version is that the place got its name from a sun temple – like the one in Konark – that existed here centuries ago, ‘Nayar’ meaning sun,” notes P Prakash, president of Changapuzha Samskarika Kendram, referring to Kesari Balakrishna Pillai’s book ‘Charithrathinte Adiverukal’.

“Another version is that a sun temple established by the Brahmins was later taken over by the Nair community. They changed the deity from the Sun God to the goddess Durga. Hence, the place was called ‘Nair-ambalam’. The second one seems more reliable.”

Joby Varghese, vice President of the Nayarambalam grama panchayat, agrees with Prakash. “Both legends have a common link to the sun temple. I believe the second version is more probable; more research is needed,” he says.

Local resident R Harishankar, who is a Malayalam teacher, also backs the Nair takeover story. He adds that the temple installed by the Brahmins had been defunct when the Nair community took over. He highlights that the village is, in fact, home to an ancient Bhagavathy temple. “It is famous for Thalappoli and Kumbha Bharani festivals,” he says.

What’s in a name

