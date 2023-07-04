Ernakulam on high alert as heavy rain lashes district

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The district experienced heavy rainfall on Sunday night and Monday, resulting in waterlogging in low-lying areas. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Monday, predicting extremely heavy rainfall in the area. Despite the downpour, there was no significant rise in the water levels of the rivers.

As of Monday, Kochi city recorded 68 mm of rainfall by 8:30 am, with an additional 69 mm of rainfall during the day until 5:30 pm. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the district on Tuesday. While there were no rain-related incidents reported on Monday, the situation may change if the rainfall persists over the next few days, according to an official.

“The cyclonic circulation in the Bay of Bengal and an offshore trough extending from South Maharashtra to Kerala have helped in monsoon gaining strength in the state. The district is expected to receive copious rainfall till July 5,” S Abhilash, director of Advanced Centre for Atmospheric Radar Research (ACARR) at CUSAT said.

In response to the IMD’s red alert, N S K Umesh, the district collector, issued guidelines to various departments to prepare for disaster relief. Tahsildars were instructed to establish four-member disaster management teams led by deputy tahsildars. Operations at stone quarries were to be halted, and work would only resume 24 hours after the rainfall subsides. The fisheries department was directed to prohibit fishing activities. The tourism and forest departments were tasked with taking steps to prevent people from venturing into high ranges and water bodies.

The transport department received instructions to keep cranes and excavators ready for disaster relief. Tahsildars and village officers were responsible for identifying suitable buildings for relief camps. Residents living in landslide-prone and flood-affected areas were to be alerted. Primary health centres were directed to operate 24/7, and emergency medical teams would be formed.

10-year-old injured after tree branches falls on him

A ten-year-old student was seriously injured when a tree branch fell on him while leaving St Albert’s school on Monday. He is Alan, 10, son of Siju. The incident happened around 4 pm. The tree branch fell on the school grounds following high wind. School authorities rushed the boy to a hospital, where it was informed that the skull was fractured. Only a more detailed examination could tell if surgery is required. The boy is currently in the ICU of a private hospital here.

