Man impersonates railway officer, swindles Rs 12L in Kochi

The accused offered permanent jobs to the victim’s daughter and two sons-in-law.

Published: 04th July 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

By Toby Antony
Express News Service

KOCHI: Impersonating a railway officer, a man swindled over Rs 12 lakh from a person on the false promise of getting a permanent job at the railways for three of his family members. Based on the direction of Aluva Judicial First Class Magistrate Court, Binanipuram Police registered a case on Monday and started a probe.

The case was registered against Santhoshkumar T, who told the victim that he is from Balaramapuram in Thiruvananthapuram. However, police are checking whether the same person was involved in multiple job fraud cases across Kerala. The case was registered based on the complaint of Kongorpilly in Ernakulam.
The related incident took place between September and October 2022, when the accused person approached the victim, claiming to be the recruitment office of the Southern Division, Indian Railway. 

“The accused showed an id card which he claimed was issued by Indian Railways. It also carried a seal. The accused said that he handles the recruitment activities for various posts for the Southern Division of the Indian Railways. The accused offered permanent jobs to the victim’s daughter and two sons-in-law. He said that permanent jobs at Indian Railways can be arranged by paying money,” a police officer.

The victim paid Rs 12.71 lakh on various occasions between September and October 2022. The money was transferred to the bank account of a person named Divya. However, after taking the money, there was no further response from the accused persons. This prompted him to approach the court with a complaint and receive an order directing the police to register a case.

The case was registered for cheating by personation, making a false document in the name of a fictitious person, forgery and forging records of a court or of the public register. Police are checking whether the accused was the same person who was arrested by the police in connection with cheated cases offering jobs at Indian Army. 

