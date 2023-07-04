New scheme in works to allow entry of private buses from Vypeen into Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government recently released a draft scheme that allows the entry of buses from Vypeen Island to the mainland and proposes the nationalisation of the route. This decision has sparked various discussions and debates, with some suggesting that the government aims to replace private buses with KSRTC buses in the Vypeen region.

In response to these concerns, Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan clarified, “The government’s proposal to allow city entry for Vypeen buses and nationalise the route is not an attempt to remove private buses from the services.”

Unnikrishnan explained that the new scheme allows the entry of buses from Vypeen to city side including Vyttila, Boat Jetty, Kadavanthara, Kakkanad, Kaloor and Palarivattom.

He further stated, “Currently, private buses from Vypeen terminate their services at High Court Junction. Since the establishment of the Goshree Bridges in 2004, KSRTC has operated a new bus stand located at

Ernakulam Jetty, from where buses operate towards Paravoor and Kodungalloor, primarily via Container Road.

However, the residents of Vypeen face difficulties in travelling to the city. To address this issue, the draft scheme has been proposed to amend the existing schemes under the Ernakulam city limits, ensuring that both existing and new private buses can continue their operations.”

Unnikrishnan emphasized that the proposed draft scheme does not include any provision to terminate the operation of existing private buses.

