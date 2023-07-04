Home Cities Kochi

New scheme in works to allow entry of private buses from Vypeen into Kochi

Unnikrishnan emphasized that the proposed draft scheme does not include any provision to terminate the operation of existing private buses.

Published: 04th July 2023 07:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2023 07:45 AM   |  A+A-

KSRTC Bus

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The state government recently released a draft scheme that allows the entry of buses from Vypeen Island to the mainland and proposes the nationalisation of the route. This decision has sparked various discussions and debates, with some suggesting that the government aims to replace private buses with KSRTC buses in the Vypeen region.

In response to these concerns, Vypeen MLA K N Unnikrishnan clarified, “The government’s proposal  to allow city entry for Vypeen buses and nationalise the route is not an attempt to remove private buses from the services.” 

Unnikrishnan explained that the new scheme allows the entry of buses from Vypeen to city side including Vyttila, Boat Jetty, Kadavanthara, Kakkanad, Kaloor and Palarivattom.

He further stated, “Currently, private buses from Vypeen terminate their services at High Court Junction. Since the establishment of the  Goshree Bridges in 2004, KSRTC has operated a new bus stand located at 
Ernakulam Jetty, from where buses operate towards Paravoor and Kodungalloor, primarily via Container Road.

However, the residents of Vypeen face difficulties in travelling to the city. To address this issue, the draft scheme has been proposed to amend the existing schemes under the Ernakulam city limits, ensuring that both existing and  new private buses can continue their operations.”

Unnikrishnan emphasized that the proposed draft scheme does not include any provision to terminate the operation of existing private buses.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
private buses KSRTC buses Vypeen
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp