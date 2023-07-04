Thrikkakara municipality chairperson makes way

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Putting to rest a week-long uncertainty, Thrikkakara municipality chairperson Ajitha Thankappan tendered her resignation on Monday in order to pave the way for ‘A’ group councillor Radhamani Pillai to take over as chairperson.

Ajitha, who was reluctant to step down despite being part of an agreement between the ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions of the Congress to rotate the post after two-and-a-half years, submitted her resignation to the secretary around 1 pm.

The resignation was tendered based on a seat-sharing agreement between the two factions, Ajitha told reporters. “Within a short span of time, I was able to deliver several development projects to the people of the municipality. The support that I have received from the Congress has been immense,” Ajitha said.

However, the UDF reign is set to be questioned after the Congress leaders failed to reach a consensus with four independents who switched allegiance to the LDF to bring about a leadership change in the civic body.

Abdu P M aka Abdu Shana, E P Katherkunju, Omana Sabu, and Varghese Plassery have decided to withdraw their support after losing “trust in the ruling front”. At present, the UDF controls the municipality with a majority in the 43-member council. With the backing of the four independents, LDF can wrest power with a majority of one.

Meanwhile, the LDF camp is confident of wresting power with the support of Congress rebel councillors. “An agreement has already been reached with the councillors which will provide a required margin of 22 to the LDF. If the LDF comes to power, the vice chairperson seat will be rotated between three UDF rebels. Abu Shana will hold the post for the first nine months, with Katherkunju replacing him for the next nine. Varghese will be given the remaining term. Omana will be our candidate for chairperson,” LDF source said.

Meanwhile, a no-confidence motion mooted by LDF councillors will be taken up for discussion on Saturday.

“The Muslim League’s A A Ibrahim Kutty will submit his resignation to pave the way for Younus to assume charge as vice chairman. The no-confidence motion will be invalidated since there will be no heads,” said a source.

KOCHI: Putting to rest a week-long uncertainty, Thrikkakara municipality chairperson Ajitha Thankappan tendered her resignation on Monday in order to pave the way for ‘A’ group councillor Radhamani Pillai to take over as chairperson. Ajitha, who was reluctant to step down despite being part of an agreement between the ‘A’ and ‘I’ factions of the Congress to rotate the post after two-and-a-half years, submitted her resignation to the secretary around 1 pm. The resignation was tendered based on a seat-sharing agreement between the two factions, Ajitha told reporters. “Within a short span of time, I was able to deliver several development projects to the people of the municipality. The support that I have received from the Congress has been immense,” Ajitha said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); However, the UDF reign is set to be questioned after the Congress leaders failed to reach a consensus with four independents who switched allegiance to the LDF to bring about a leadership change in the civic body. Abdu P M aka Abdu Shana, E P Katherkunju, Omana Sabu, and Varghese Plassery have decided to withdraw their support after losing “trust in the ruling front”. At present, the UDF controls the municipality with a majority in the 43-member council. With the backing of the four independents, LDF can wrest power with a majority of one. Meanwhile, the LDF camp is confident of wresting power with the support of Congress rebel councillors. “An agreement has already been reached with the councillors which will provide a required margin of 22 to the LDF. If the LDF comes to power, the vice chairperson seat will be rotated between three UDF rebels. Abu Shana will hold the post for the first nine months, with Katherkunju replacing him for the next nine. Varghese will be given the remaining term. Omana will be our candidate for chairperson,” LDF source said. Meanwhile, a no-confidence motion mooted by LDF councillors will be taken up for discussion on Saturday. “The Muslim League’s A A Ibrahim Kutty will submit his resignation to pave the way for Younus to assume charge as vice chairman. The no-confidence motion will be invalidated since there will be no heads,” said a source.