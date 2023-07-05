Beauty tips for monsoon tragedies 

By Express News Service

Come to the pitter-patter of raindrops, and the parched earth gives out an intoxicating aroma that is beyond description. Along with this comes the yearnings for pakoras, hot teas, and spicy food, all of which are bad news for your skin and hair.

The monsoon increases the worries of oily and combination-skinned people and, at the same time, proves to be an absolute delight for dry-skinned people, keeping their skin looking hydrated and porcelain during this time.

So, do you experience any of these monsoon nightmares? If so, I promise you, my magical natural remedies will give you great skin and hair in no time at all, provided you follow them with discipline.

Oily skin is very common, and both oily and combination skins experience an unpleasant stickiness during this time of the year and it can lead to breakouts. A simple remedy for sticky skin is as follows:

200ml of rosewater

1 tsp camphor

1 tsp dried mint powder

Pound the camphor until it becomes fine and add it to the rosewater. Stir this together until completely dissolved and add the mint powder to the liquid. Pour into a plastic airtight bottle and store in the fridge.

Use this tonic to wipe your skin two to three times a day, and you will find the stickiness reducing in minutes.

Blackheads and Whiteheads

It is obvious that you cannot go in for a professional cleanup weekly; however, you can do an exfoliating routine at home on alternate days. Make the following exfoliator from these natural ingredients and see your skin glow!

50gm red masoor lentil powder

50gm oatmeal

50gm orange peel powder

Mix all the ingredients and store them in an airtight container.

Take a tsp at a time and add rosewater to make a smooth thick paste. Apply this and leave on till semi-dry. Then dab with water and scrub off. Wash the face with ice-cold water and pat dry.

Open pores

It makes the skin look uneven. Open pores can be troublesome and are also vents of bacterial build-up on the epidermal layer, leading to pimples and acne. All you need is frozen tomato halves and rub them daily onto clean skin. This will help close the pores as tomatoes are naturally acidic. Do it for just 2 minutes a day and notice a difference within a week!

Acne and Pimples

Zits are the most dreadful of all and can lead to endless nightmares. Keep your skin squeaky clean at all times and also beware of bad digestion and constipation. Increase your liquid intake with water, coconut water, fresh lime water and chaach.

All these natural drinks help cool the system and improve digestive problems. I do not recommend too much salad during this season, but definitely an increase in fruits and grilled foods. Acne and pimples can be tackled with the following face mask:

2 tsp Fullers earth

3 ground cloves or a pinch of clove powder

2 tsp fresh neem paste

Rosewater

Mix all the ingredients together and apply on clean skin. Leave until completely dry and wash with cold water. This can be done on a daily basis.

Hair Fall

One of the worst nightmares during the rainy season- I have seen women so stressed that it leads to more hair fall. I would suggest that you make the following hair mask after oiling your hair with a good quality mahabhringraj oil. If you do not happen to find one, you could mix pure almond oil and castor oil and massage the scalp with it, followed by this hair food:

5 tsp neem paste

5 tsp hibiscus leaves paste

5 hibiscus flowers paste

2 tsp each of amla, reetha, shikakai, and triphla powder

2 eggs

Mix this well together and apply from the root of the hair to the ends like henna and cover your hair with a shower cap. Leave it on for about 45 minutes and shampoo your hair with a mild herbal shampoo.

Harsh shampoos, especially during the monsoon, can strip the epidermal layer of important oils.

Limp hair or lifeless hair

Does your hair look limp, lifeless, and lusterless all the time? Use this simple hair wash to bring it to life and resonate with shine in minutes!

Half a cup of fuller’s earth

Half a cup of strained tea water

Half a cup of stale beer

The juice of two lemons

Mix all the ingredients to a smooth paste. You can add some more beer and wash your hair with this concoction. Rinse well with water.

Frizzy hair

Dry hair can become troublesome and unmanageable at this time of the year. Using smoothening hair masks and leave-in conditioners made with natural ingredients can help manage this problem.

Take salad mayo and apply it as a hair mask. Leave it on for 40 minutes and wash it off with a mild herbal shampoo.

Along with this, take 200ml water and add a tsp of honey. Use this as leave-in conditioner and let the hair dry naturally. Brush regularly while the hair is semi-dry.

Now that you have some magical monsoon recipes for great skin and hair, I would suggest rummaging into your kitchen shelves to get some of these wonderful ingredients together to start your journey with beauty... the natural way.



Come to the pitter-patter of raindrops, and the parched earth gives out an intoxicating aroma that is beyond description. Along with this comes the yearnings for pakoras, hot teas, and spicy food, all of which are bad news for your skin and hair. The monsoon increases the worries of oily and combination-skinned people and, at the same time, proves to be an absolute delight for dry-skinned people, keeping their skin looking hydrated and porcelain during this time. So, do you experience any of these monsoon nightmares? If so, I promise you, my magical natural remedies will give you great skin and hair in no time at all, provided you follow them with discipline. Oily skin is very common, and both oily and combination skins experience an unpleasant stickiness during this time of the year and it can lead to breakouts. A simple remedy for sticky skin is as follows:googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); 200ml of rosewater 1 tsp camphor 1 tsp dried mint powder Pound the camphor until it becomes fine and add it to the rosewater. Stir this together until completely dissolved and add the mint powder to the liquid. Pour into a plastic airtight bottle and store in the fridge. Use this tonic to wipe your skin two to three times a day, and you will find the stickiness reducing in minutes. Blackheads and Whiteheads It is obvious that you cannot go in for a professional cleanup weekly; however, you can do an exfoliating routine at home on alternate days. Make the following exfoliator from these natural ingredients and see your skin glow! 50gm red masoor lentil powder 50gm oatmeal 50gm orange peel powder Mix all the ingredients and store them in an airtight container. Take a tsp at a time and add rosewater to make a smooth thick paste. Apply this and leave on till semi-dry. Then dab with water and scrub off. Wash the face with ice-cold water and pat dry. Open pores It makes the skin look uneven. Open pores can be troublesome and are also vents of bacterial build-up on the epidermal layer, leading to pimples and acne. All you need is frozen tomato halves and rub them daily onto clean skin. This will help close the pores as tomatoes are naturally acidic. Do it for just 2 minutes a day and notice a difference within a week! Acne and Pimples Zits are the most dreadful of all and can lead to endless nightmares. Keep your skin squeaky clean at all times and also beware of bad digestion and constipation. Increase your liquid intake with water, coconut water, fresh lime water and chaach. All these natural drinks help cool the system and improve digestive problems. I do not recommend too much salad during this season, but definitely an increase in fruits and grilled foods. Acne and pimples can be tackled with the following face mask: 2 tsp Fullers earth 3 ground cloves or a pinch of clove powder 2 tsp fresh neem paste Rosewater Mix all the ingredients together and apply on clean skin. Leave until completely dry and wash with cold water. This can be done on a daily basis. Hair Fall One of the worst nightmares during the rainy season- I have seen women so stressed that it leads to more hair fall. I would suggest that you make the following hair mask after oiling your hair with a good quality mahabhringraj oil. If you do not happen to find one, you could mix pure almond oil and castor oil and massage the scalp with it, followed by this hair food: 5 tsp neem paste 5 tsp hibiscus leaves paste 5 hibiscus flowers paste 2 tsp each of amla, reetha, shikakai, and triphla powder 2 eggs Mix this well together and apply from the root of the hair to the ends like henna and cover your hair with a shower cap. Leave it on for about 45 minutes and shampoo your hair with a mild herbal shampoo. Harsh shampoos, especially during the monsoon, can strip the epidermal layer of important oils. Limp hair or lifeless hair Does your hair look limp, lifeless, and lusterless all the time? Use this simple hair wash to bring it to life and resonate with shine in minutes! Half a cup of fuller’s earth Half a cup of strained tea water Half a cup of stale beer The juice of two lemons Mix all the ingredients to a smooth paste. You can add some more beer and wash your hair with this concoction. Rinse well with water. Frizzy hair Dry hair can become troublesome and unmanageable at this time of the year. Using smoothening hair masks and leave-in conditioners made with natural ingredients can help manage this problem. Take salad mayo and apply it as a hair mask. Leave it on for 40 minutes and wash it off with a mild herbal shampoo. Along with this, take 200ml water and add a tsp of honey. Use this as leave-in conditioner and let the hair dry naturally. Brush regularly while the hair is semi-dry. Now that you have some magical monsoon recipes for great skin and hair, I would suggest rummaging into your kitchen shelves to get some of these wonderful ingredients together to start your journey with beauty... the natural way.