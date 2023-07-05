Five-member gang attacks bedridden man in Kochi, nabbed 

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Five members of a gang who attacked a physically challenged person and his family after barging into his house at HMT Colony in Kochi on Monday evening were arrested a few hours later, thanks to swift action by the Kalamassery police.

The incident took place on Monday evening. The five gang members – Faisal Pareeth, 38, of Erumathala, Jomit, 34, of Chembaraki South, and Thevakkal natives Vipin, 32, Ananth V S, 36, and Vineeth, 36 – were arrested by night. Three officers, including Kalamassery SHO Vipin Das, suffered injuries after the gang members resisted arrest and attacked the police team.

As per the police, the five persons arrived at the house of Suresh, who is physically challenged and bedridden, in a silver SUV carrying sticks and iron rods, and attacked him and his two sons. “Suresh was attacked as he had given refuge to a woman who is the sister of the friend of one of the accused persons. She had left her house and was staying at Suresh’s home. The five persons attacked Suresh and his sons and destroyed electronic equipment and gadgets worth Rs 2.5 lakh. The ruckus lasted nearly 30 minutes,” said an officer.

Upon getting information of the attack, the police reached the spot and shifted the victims to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital for treatment. A probe was launched immediately. CCTV camera footage revealed that the vehicle used by the accused was moving towards Perumbavoor. A search was launched and the vehicle was found in the Pukkattupady area. Upon seeing the police, the gang members attacked them. However, the police team took all five persons into custody.

