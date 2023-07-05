Kudumbashree to train 1 lakh children in climate crisis, disaster management in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: To sensitise children on disaster preparedness, the Kudumbashree Mission is launching an awareness programme ‘Sajjam — Building Resilience’. As many as 1 lakh children aged between 12 and 17 years will be given special training on the climate crisis and a better understanding of natural calamities.

Set to kick off on Wednesday, the plan is to impart training to teenagers under Kudumbashree’s Balasabhas. The modules of the programme have been prepared by a state technical committee comprising experts from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and various educational and research institutions.

Children will get to learn about natural disasters such as floods, landslides, droughts, and sea erosion, and also get an understanding of the current disaster management systems. As many as 28 people, two from each district have been selected for leading the programme which will be held on July 5, 6, 15 and 16.

“This is the first time that one lakh children are being trained on disaster risks and how to survive them. The training will have various activities so children can have a better understanding of natural calamities and how climate change affects their lives,” says an official statement from Kudumbashree Mission.

After training, children will be tasked to prepare disaster risk maps of the areas where they live. Kudumbashree is also planning to organise an exhibition in connection with the programme.

KOCHI: To sensitise children on disaster preparedness, the Kudumbashree Mission is launching an awareness programme ‘Sajjam — Building Resilience’. As many as 1 lakh children aged between 12 and 17 years will be given special training on the climate crisis and a better understanding of natural calamities. Set to kick off on Wednesday, the plan is to impart training to teenagers under Kudumbashree’s Balasabhas. The modules of the programme have been prepared by a state technical committee comprising experts from the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and various educational and research institutions. Children will get to learn about natural disasters such as floods, landslides, droughts, and sea erosion, and also get an understanding of the current disaster management systems. As many as 28 people, two from each district have been selected for leading the programme which will be held on July 5, 6, 15 and 16. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “This is the first time that one lakh children are being trained on disaster risks and how to survive them. The training will have various activities so children can have a better understanding of natural calamities and how climate change affects their lives,” says an official statement from Kudumbashree Mission. After training, children will be tasked to prepare disaster risk maps of the areas where they live. Kudumbashree is also planning to organise an exhibition in connection with the programme.