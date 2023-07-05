Sainik School reunion honours ‘Nair Saab’ in Kochi

Anna Jose By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Nostalgia wafted in the air as about 200 formed students of Sainik School, Kazhakkoottam, got together after five decades to mark Guru Purnima and celebrate their much-admired teacher Prem C Nair’s 80th birthday in Kochi on Monday.

The evening gathering of students from 25 batches (1971 to 1996) and their families at IMA House here included military veterans such as Major General (retd) M Vinayachandran, Lt Gen (retd) Sarath Chand, Commodore (retd) Ajay Kumar, Commander (retd) G Mohan and Commander (retd) Rajeev Maroli.

Most of them were meeting each other after a span of 50 to 55 years.

Their shared excitement drew them all to an individual as they arrived – ‘PCN’, their beloved English teacher, who taught them lessons beyond the language. Heartfelt wishes and hugs followed. “A handsome young man of 28, who joined Sainik School as a teacher, instantly developed a great rapport with us,” recalled Balachandran K, a retired bank officer, as he paid tribute to Prem.

“You taught us so much more than just English literature, and your influence continues to inspire us even half a century after we left our hallowed alma mater.” Voices laden with gratitude resonated. And warm memories extended to the Rajdoot and Yezdi motorcycles Prem once owned, a testament to the enduring impact he left on his students during their formative years.

The event served as a reminder of the enduring bond between a teacher and his students, transcending time and distance. Prem had begun his journey at Sainik School, Kazhakootam, in 1971. Over the next three decades, he became “everything” to his students – a guru, a housemaster, a sports coach, and a mentor. For him, the get-together came as a delightful surprise.

“I am on cloud nine,” said Prem, with a twinkle of joy in his eyes. “It’s overwhelming to see students whom I taught 50-55 years ago come together to organise this special event for me.” The reunion was not merely a passive gathering where stories were retold. Instead, it became an occasion for his students to confess their mischief and pranks, too, such as putting salt into Yezdi’s petrol tank to prevent it from starting. Some mimicked their PCN’s mannerisms to children-like rapturous applause.

“He is a true role model for every student, a man of style and a master of his craft,” exclaimed one of his former students, expressing the sentiments echoed by all. Prem, as always, concluded with blessings and some words of wisdom for his boys: “Control your thoughts when you are alone, and control your tongue when you are in a group.”

KOCHI: Nostalgia wafted in the air as about 200 formed students of Sainik School, Kazhakkoottam, got together after five decades to mark Guru Purnima and celebrate their much-admired teacher Prem C Nair’s 80th birthday in Kochi on Monday. The evening gathering of students from 25 batches (1971 to 1996) and their families at IMA House here included military veterans such as Major General (retd) M Vinayachandran, Lt Gen (retd) Sarath Chand, Commodore (retd) Ajay Kumar, Commander (retd) G Mohan and Commander (retd) Rajeev Maroli. Most of them were meeting each other after a span of 50 to 55 years. Their shared excitement drew them all to an individual as they arrived – ‘PCN’, their beloved English teacher, who taught them lessons beyond the language. Heartfelt wishes and hugs followed. “A handsome young man of 28, who joined Sainik School as a teacher, instantly developed a great rapport with us,” recalled Balachandran K, a retired bank officer, as he paid tribute to Prem. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “You taught us so much more than just English literature, and your influence continues to inspire us even half a century after we left our hallowed alma mater.” Voices laden with gratitude resonated. And warm memories extended to the Rajdoot and Yezdi motorcycles Prem once owned, a testament to the enduring impact he left on his students during their formative years. The event served as a reminder of the enduring bond between a teacher and his students, transcending time and distance. Prem had begun his journey at Sainik School, Kazhakootam, in 1971. Over the next three decades, he became “everything” to his students – a guru, a housemaster, a sports coach, and a mentor. For him, the get-together came as a delightful surprise. “I am on cloud nine,” said Prem, with a twinkle of joy in his eyes. “It’s overwhelming to see students whom I taught 50-55 years ago come together to organise this special event for me.” The reunion was not merely a passive gathering where stories were retold. Instead, it became an occasion for his students to confess their mischief and pranks, too, such as putting salt into Yezdi’s petrol tank to prevent it from starting. Some mimicked their PCN’s mannerisms to children-like rapturous applause. “He is a true role model for every student, a man of style and a master of his craft,” exclaimed one of his former students, expressing the sentiments echoed by all. Prem, as always, concluded with blessings and some words of wisdom for his boys: “Control your thoughts when you are alone, and control your tongue when you are in a group.”