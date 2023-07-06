Civic body’s efforts come to bear as Kochi avoids major waterlogging

Home Cities Kochi

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar 

Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar 

By Aishwarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: Despite heavy rainfall over the last couple of days, Kochi has managed to avoid major waterlogging, as the corporation’s sustained efforts at cleaning canals and drains and, to an extent, the successful execution of Operation Breakthrough seem to be having an impact.

However, Mayor M Anilkumar said the waterlogging issue is yet to be fully resolved. “The city received over 60mm of rainfall in the last few days. We are in for a major problem if it crosses 100mm,” he said. 

KSRTC bus stand, P&T Colony, Journalist Colony, and the North Railway station area (up to Lisse Hospital) are low-lying areas where waterlogging is common. “These areas are situated near the mouth of Perandoor and Mullassery canals. The waterlogging issue in these areas will be solved only if all projects under Operation Breakthrough are completed,” said the mayor.

The drains along MG Road were declogged regularly using a new suction-cum-jetting machine. 
“We need more of these advanced machines to clean the mouth of canals. We also require silt-pusher machines and weed harvesters. We have submitted a request to procure these machines at the earliest,” the mayor added. 

Auto drivers near MG Road metro station said that though there was minimal waterlogging reported in the area, the drains were full. “The situation was much better this time. Further heavy rains could test the corporation’s effectiveness,” said Shaji Kumar, a local resident.

Anilkumar said the Canal Rejuvenation Project alone can resolve the issue of waterlogging in the city. 
“It was recently reviewed at a meeting that ministers, MLAs, and MPs had with KMRL, which is implementing the project. It was decided to start work at Market Canal, in Edappally. The project has been delayed due to two main reasons: First, it requires an investment of up to Rs 2,000 crore, and second, there are other factors at play, including the laying of sewage pipelines. The project will be reviewed by the chief minister, and a decision will be taken in the next meeting,” the mayor added.

Cut trees posing danger near schools, bus stops: Minister

Taking stock of the rain situation in the district, Law Minister P Rajeeve has directed authorities concerned to immediately fell trees near schools and bus stops that posed a danger to lives. He also asked them to conduct special inspections and ensure the safety of schools.

“Metro authorities should take immediate action to avoid waterlogging in canals near the construction site of Kochi Metro,” the minister said. Police and fire and rescue services department have been directed to arrange the necessary equipment. People’s representatives must hold meetings at the panchayat level and assess the situation, he added. He also suggested an everyday review meeting at the district level.
 

