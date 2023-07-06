Nayarambalam residents block state highway to protest sea erosion woes

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Heavy rains continued to lash Kochi on Wednesday, causing widespread damage. The coastal areas witnessed sea erosion while several parts of the city were left waterlogged. Residents of Nayarambalam, in Vypeen, staged a protest demanding a permanent solution to sea erosion.

The sit-in was held under the banner of the action council formed by local residents. The protesters demanded steps to prevent sea erosion, including installing tetra pods similar to those on the Chellanam coast. Hundreds of residents of Veliyathamparambu blocked the state highway, and traffic on the stretch was thrown out of gear for several hours.

Around 200 houses have been overrun by seawater. Despite repeated directives by authorities, residents refused to move to relief camps. As tempers frayed, an altercation ensued between protesters and police. District collector N S K Umesh intervened to pacify the protesters. He also held a meeting with the agitators. The meeting decided to submit to the government a report on the laying of tetra pods and set up a temporary arrangement.

Water levels in the Periyar climbed with the opening of the Kallarkutty and Pambla dams in Idukki. The shutters of the Malankara dam were also opened, causing the Muvattupuzha River to overflow in many areas.

Heavy rain caused widespread damage in Ernakulam district. Fire and Rescue Services personnel removed an uprooted acacia tree that blocked the entrance to the Vypeen primary health centre. The portion of a house caved in at Kavungara, in Muvattupuzha’s Velloorkunnam. But no casualty was reported, said officials.

The district administration opened two relief camps in Kochi and Kanayannur taluks. Over 30 persons have been shifted to the camps.

