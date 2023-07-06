Home Cities Kochi

Sea, what can be done?

TNIE lensman T P Sooraj spends a day in sea-ravaged coastal villages near Kannamali

Published: 06th July 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

A man watches in horror as a wave crashes against a sand barrier along the coastline in Kannamali

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  “Things can turn turbulent at any moment. Come back to the same spot after a couple of weeks and see for yourself,” 78-year-old Unnikrishnan of Kannamaly told me two weeks ago while working on a report highlighting the need for an effective sea wall in the area. 

His prediction was spot on. “Ha! You are back,” Unnikrishnan exclaims, standing in knee-deep water in his compound. “This is our fate.”

With the monsoon intensifying, the relentless fury of the sea has brought forth despair along Kochi’s coastal hamlets such as Kannamaly, Cheriyakadavu, Kattiparambu and Andikadavu.  Residents of these areas echo that it is a harsh reality of Kochi that unveils itself with each passing monsoon season. As dark clouds gather and downpour descends, they brace themselves for an all too familiar affliction. 

Sea water entered many houses in the Kannamali area as Kochi’s coast has been witnessing a tidal surge over the past two days 

Some of them believe the 7.5 tetrapod sea wall in Chellanam has aggravated tides in nearby areas. “The situation has worsened over the past two years,” says Baby K in Kannamali. 

The once-thriving coastal communities now stand as silent reminders of human vulnerability in the face of nature’s wrath. Residents stress that their resilience and resolve in the face of calamity should not overshadow the pressing need for long-term solutions that will safeguard their homes and preserve their way of life.

“Who is there for us?” wails Pranchi Tharayapparambu, sitting in front of a waterlogged church, as I leave Cheriyakadavu. “There is no one… there is no one….”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kerala monsoon Kochi’s coastal hamlets
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp