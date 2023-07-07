71-year-old man murders destitute in Kochi, surrenders

By Express News Service

KOCHI: A 71-year-old man who stabbed and killed a destitute person following an argument surrendered at the Ernakulam Central police station on Thursday morning.

Robin C M, a native of St John Pattom in Fort Kochi confessed to murdering Sabu from Shanghumugham in Thiruvananthapuram. The deceased is estimated to be around 40-45 years old. Robin was charged with murder and arrested.

As per the police, Sabu was a beggar who had made a Kochi Metro pillar near the Ernakulam South metro station his home. Robin, a roadside cobbler, used to sleep nearby and used to beg occasionally. The fight between them took place on Wednesday night, said the police“In his detailed statement to us, Robin said he was begging beside one of the pillars near the Ernakulam South metro station around 7.30 pm when Sabu came to the spot with a woman from Tamil Nadu. They sat near Robin and began chatting with each other.

However, Sabu became furious when he caught Robin looking at them. He questioned and slapped Robin, who left soon after,” said a police officer.

As per Robin’s statement, he was having tea at a shop near Jos Junction on MG Road the next morning when Sabu approached him and started an argument over the previous day’s incident.“That was when Robin took out a knife from his pocket and stabbed Sabu three times. He then fled, After arriving near Maharaja’s College metro station, he wiped the blood off the knife using a paper that was lying around and came to the police station to surrender,” said the officer. Robin also surrendered the murder weapon.

