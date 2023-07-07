Care and scare: Kerala govt set to enforce stringent animal welfare rules

Shainu Mohan By

Express News Service

KOCHI: To prevent the abandoning of pet animals, the state government is gearing up to implement stringent rules under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act (PCAA). With the Dog Breeding and Marketing Rules (2017) and Pet Shop Rules (2018) coming into force, experts believe, animal breeders and pet shop owners will be made more accountable.

Currently, illegal pet shops and breeding are mushrooming in Kerala, which has turned into a hub for exporting exotic animals and pets to other states. Though the state had kept the rules on the back burner for several years, the growing dog bite incidents have prompted the authorities to expedite measures to implement them.

Sources say the State Animal Welfare Board (SAWB) has decided to strictly enforce the rules from November. There are thousands of pet shops and breeders across the state. and, at present, they obtain trade licences from local bodies.

According to animal welfare organisations, this unauthorised industry has been operating without complying with the rules and regulations. This is one of the causes for the increase in dog attack cases in the state, they note.

“Though it’s late, the government is finally trying to implement it,” says SAWB member Maria Jacob. “The condition of the animals is pathetic, and these people who run this as a huge business don’t care about their well-being.”

Maria highlights that many pet shops operate on roadsides, just like a textile or a shoe shop. “At night, they shut the shop and leave the animals to suffer. This can’t be done,” she says.

“They cram up the animals on display in small cages in stuffy rooms. This is a gross violation of animal rights, and it’s high time we put an end to it. Ideally, a pet shop should be in a compound, and there should be a caretaker to take care of these animals 24x7.”

According to Maria, the state government has given enough awareness to pet owners and breeders in the state. “The department has been holding awareness classes and meetings for pet owners and breeders for so many years,” she says.

“The problem is the government has been treating this business as a livelihood. Almost every other state has implemented the rules; they took strict action and several shops were sealed.” Maria adds that unethical and inhumane practices are rampant in the breeding industry, which, again, is a violation of the PCA Act.

“Animals are forced to mate and deliver puppies unscientifically. After exploiting these animals, they are abandoned on the streets,” she fumes. “Many of the puppies born in this manner have health issues and defects. They are often abandoned.”

Breeders, pet shop owners oppose move

The government’s decision to implement the rules has not gone down well with the pet owners and breeders in the state. Those in the business claim the move is impractical. As per the new Breeding and Marketing Rules, a breeder will have to pay Rs 5,000 per annum for the licence. As per Kennel Club of India norms, breeding can be done three times in two years, but the new rules will limit this to once a year.

“There are more than 10,000 registered and unregistered breeders depending on this business,” says Satheesh Kumar S, secretary of the Kerala Dog Breeders and Trainers Welfare Association.

“We are not against rules, but these rules are unrealistic, hard to comply with. A large majority of the people running these shops are struggling, as pet sales have dipped. There was a boom during the pandemic. But now, people are hesitant to buy pets. Exports have also come down.”

Satheesh argues that the rules were formulated without proper study of the ground realities or consultation with the stakeholders. “If implemented, this industry will collapse,” he says. “I am taking care of 30 dogs, and there are many breeders like me. Many of us will be forced to abandon the animals.”

He adds that the association has urged the government to rethink. “The new rules mandate quarantine of animals for a week before selling them, and a vet should examine them before and after quarantine,” says Satheesh.

“Also, if there are no takers for the pets at the shops, after two months, those animals should be handed over to animal welfare organisations.”

State secretary of All Kerala Pet Owners Association P Rajesh echoes similar concerns. “As per the new pet shop rules, each puppy should be allotted 25sq.ft. About 90 per cent of the shops are running in spaces under 200sq.ft,” he says.

“Also, the rulebook says different species should be kept separately. The shops should also have quarantine facilities. About 99 per cent of shops will have to shut down. There are around 3,000 shops under the association. We have employed around 10,000 employees working at these shops. There are thousands of shops that are not registered with us. Then, there are other ancillary businesses, like people selling animal feed. In all, about two lakh people will be impacted.”

Keltron to provide platform



The Kerala State Animal Husbandry Department has roped in Keltron to introduce an online platform for giving registration and licence for pet shop owners and breeders in the state. An official source said the state animal welfare board has approved the application forms and the board will directly implement the pet shop rules in the state.

“We have decided to introduce an online system for giving licences and registrations. It’s more convenient for applicants. Many states like Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have already implemented and Kerala is the last to implement the rules. Because of the Covid pandemic, we decided to delay the implementation and we gave enough time for them. This is a central act and we have to implement the act here also. We distributed handbooks on the rules in Malayalam to all stakeholders. They are bound to follow all these rules,” said a senior official of the Animal Husbandry Department.

There are thousands of pet shops and breeders across the state. and, at present, they obtain trade licences from local bodies. According to animal welfare organisations, this unauthorised industry has been operating without complying with the rules and regulations. This is one of the causes for the increase in dog attack cases in the state, they note. "Though it's late, the government is finally trying to implement it," says SAWB member Maria Jacob. "The condition of the animals is pathetic, and these people who run this as a huge business don't care about their well-being." Maria highlights that many pet shops operate on roadsides, just like a textile or a shoe shop. "At night, they shut the shop and leave the animals to suffer. This can't be done," she says. "They cram up the animals on display in small cages in stuffy rooms. 