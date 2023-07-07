Monsoon picnic, anyone?

Akshai Anil By

Express News Service

KOCHI: A thrilling boat ride and a captivating journey through the jungle during the monsoon should be on the bucket list of every travel enthusiast. And the best place to experience it would be Adavi. Situated on the banks of the Kallar River in Konni, Pathanamthitta, Adavi has turned into a significant tourist attraction, thanks to its enchanting flora and fauna, soul-steering boat rides, and scenic beauty.

The Adavi Eco-Tourism project is a joint initiative by the forest and tourism departments as the third phase of the Konni Eco-Tourism project which seeks to transform lesser-known areas in the district into a hub of adventure activities.

You can reach here after getting down at the Chengannur railway station, just 25km away from Pathanamthitta town. Board a bus to Konni and from there, take a 10km ride through the jungle route by hiring a jeep or taking the bus. The narrow roads and tight turns, enveloped in the bewitching canopy of the jungle, can turn even the most mundane of bus trips into an adventurous experience.

The main attraction at Adavi is the coracle ride in the Kallar which is available from 8.30 am to 5.30 pm. Four or five people can take a ride in the bowl-shaped bamboo raft.

There are two boat ride packages. The short ride costs Rs 500, while the longer one costs Rs 900. The longer rides are available only during the monsoon when the water level is high. The one-hour ride spanned a distance of 2km and is advised for those looking for an adventure.

Once you get on the coracle boat, gear up for an adrenaline-rush ride that starts from the Mundommuzhi Kadavu, bypassing Pandiyankayam and passing through Thottikayam and Thattathikkayam, before reaching Peruvali. Along the way, keep your eyes trained at the dense forest and you will most probably see wild animals drinking water from the banks of the river.

During the thrilling long-distance ride, the oarsman will show his mastery by spinning the bowl boat. Make sure to hold on tight. But do not worry much as all travellers mandatorily have to wear life jackets before taking the coracle.

Those looking for a scenic ride should opt for the shorter ride as it goes through serene waters. Another popular and attractive tourist destination in this monsoon season in Adavi is the Manneera Waterfalls, just 2km from the spot where the boat ride is offered. It is a small waterfall where tourists can relax and enjoy nature in all its glory.

After the boat ride, the experience is complete with a night spent inside the tree-top bamboo huts close to the boat rides. While in Konni, you can also visit the famous elephant reserve and have a fun time with adult and baby jumbos. There is also an elephant museum detailing the history of the elephant species right from prehistoric times to the modern.

