Movement of barges, Water Metro ferries disrupted for 3rd day in Kochi

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The barge of FACT which got stuck in the aquatic weed near Chambakara Canal, could not be moved even after three days. This has affected the movement of other scheduled barges of FACT and the service of Kochi Water Metro through the National Waterway-3. The officials expect that the route will be cleared by Friday and that services can be resumed as normal.

The Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) officials, whose engineers and workers are engaged in moving the barge, said that the route will be cleared by Friday. “We had carried out pre-monsoon cleaning on the channel. Due to the rain, the hyacinth from the Kadambrayar and Chithrapuzha rivers accumulated here, leading to the incident,” said Mathew George, director of IWAI.

“We have deployed workers and floating earth movers to clear the route at the earliest. As per the report from the officers at the site, the route would be cleared by Thursday evening, and the services could be resumed by Friday,” said George. IWAI is in charge of the maintenance of the shipping channel on National Waterway 3. “The NW-3 is owned and maintained by IWAI, and we have carried out all the required cleaning on the route. This is the first of its kind incident. It occurred unexpectedly due to the rain,” said George. The movement of barges on the route has stalled, affecting the transportation of chemicals to FACT.

“The FACT has a schedule chart for the movement of the barge every day. The incident has affected the movement of cargo and, therefore, production. Work on rescheduling the barge movement in the coming days is underway, and we hope the route will be cleared by Friday,” said an official with FACT.

Meanwhile, officials of Kochi Water Metro said that services on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route have been affected for three days due to this. “The ridership has been affected. To fasten the route-clearing process, a machine from Kochi Water Metro has also been deployed along with IWAIs,” said an official with the Water Metro.

