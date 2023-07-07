Home Cities Kochi

One dead, two injured after car skids, rams tree on Vyttila-Edappally NH

The case, which saw several twists and turns, ended in the arrest of the hotelier where the deceased had attended a party.

Published: 07th July 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Road accidents, highway death

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: One person was killed and two others seriously injured after the car they were travelling in skidded and crashed into a tree on the roadside on the NH stretch at Chakkaraparambu near Vyttila on Wednesday.

Anoop Venu alias Vishnu, 31, of Adattu Road in Pala, died while Cheriyachan Francis, 37, and Manu, 26, who are also from Pala, were injured in the accident that took place around 10.50 pm. Speeding is believed to be the cause of the accident.

The police said the car skidded several meters before hitting the tree. It was fully damaged in the impact. Attempts to rescue the occupants took several minutes. They were rushed to a private hospital nearby where Vishnu succumbed to injuries. Hospital authorities said Cheriyachan’s condition is critical and he is under observation, while Manu remains in the ICU. Vishnu’s body was handed over to relatives after a postmortem examination.

“Speeding is suspected to be the reason behind the accident. We are examining CCTV camera visuals from the area to ascertain the exact reason,” said an officer with the Palarivattom police station. The officer said since traffic is light on the Vyttila-Edappally stretch at night, speeding by vehicles is common. “We have registered a case and started a probe,” said the officer. A similar accident had taken place on the stretch almost two years ago, in which models Ansi

Kabeer and Dr Anjana Shajan were killed. The car they were in had lost control and rammed a roadside tree on November 1, 2021. The case, which saw several twists and turns, ended in the arrest of the hotelier where the deceased had attended a party. The probe also unearthed details about drug peddlers who used to conduct rave parties at hotels and other places in Kochi.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vyttila-Edappally NH Kochi road accident
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp