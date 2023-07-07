Home Cities Kochi

Sea surge in Kochi: Residents of Kannamali stage protest

The protest, which included women and children, involved a road blockade from 9am to 2pm, urging the authorities to provide a permanent solution to the issue.

Published: 07th July 2023 11:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2023 11:41 AM   |  A+A-

Protests

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Residents of Kannamali in Chellanam panchayat took to the streets on Thursday to protest against the authorities’ failure to tackle the continuous sea surge that has resulted in the flooding of around 300 houses.

The protest, which included women and children, involved a road blockade from 9 am to 2 pm, urging the authorities to provide a permanent solution to the issue. The demonstration came to an end after revenue authorities assured the residents that steps would be taken to construct a tetrapod seawall. Antony Menamkattu, a resident of Kannamali, highlighted that the geo bags placed by the district administration were destroyed by the tidal waves on the very first day.

ALSO READ | Sea surge batters geotubes, waves tear into Kannamali

“The tidal waves breach the 10-foot-high seawall, causing seawater to inundate over 300 houses. This has become a regular occurrence for us during the monsoon season. Although the government-sanctioned a project to construct a tetrapod seawall spanning 12km, the original plan was altered, and the length of the seawall was reduced to 7.5km,” he said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Residents of Kannamali protest sea surge
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp