Kannur native held for swindling Rs 37L from businessman

The victim was informed that the patent right of the ambulance software is shared by two other persons and that the patent rights can be procured by paying Rs 3 crore to the  two.

KOCHI:  Kalady police on Friday arrested a person who cheated a businessman offering the patent rights of an ambulance software and swindled Rs 37 lakh in April this year. The arrested person is Rubais V, 32, of Sivapuram, Mattanur. 

It was on April 26 that two Aluva natives introduced Rubais to the Chowara native businessman. Rubias told the businessman that he knows the son of a businessman who is running a famous hospital chain in Kerala and the Gulf and that he owns a patent for ambulance software. 

“Later, an Erattupetta native impersonating the son of the businessman met the victim. The victim was informed that the patent right of the ambulance software is shared by two other persons and that the patent rights can be procured by paying Rs 3 crore to the two. The impersonator said that he has arranged rs 2.63 crore and the victim needs to contribute only Rs 37 lakh to buy the patent. But they did not hand over the disc containing the software,” a police official said.

