Kerala High Court seeks explanation for releasing vehicles seized for dumping waste

The court said that if what was stated by the government pleader was factually correct, it was an act of indiscipline on the part of the judicial officer.

Published: 08th July 2023 07:59 AM

Kerala High Court

KOCHI:  Kerala High Court on Friday sought an explanation from the Ernakulam Judicial First Class Judicial Magistrate Court-IX regarding the orders passed by it for releasing the vehicles seized in connection with the dumping of waste on roads sides, rivers and canals, ignoring a High Court order against the immediate release of vehicles.

A Division Bench comprising Chief Justice SVN Bhatti and Justice Basant Balaji issued the order when a suo motu case regarding waste management came up for hearing.

The court directed the Registrar (Judicial) to summon the files relating to the case from the magistrate court and call upon the magistrate through the district judge to give an explanation. If the court is not satisfied with the explanation, further action will be taken against the magistrate, the court said.

The court passed the order when the government pleader brought to the attention of the court that despite informing the magistrate court about the High Court order, the vehicles seized were being released to the offenders. The court said that if what was stated by the government pleader was factually correct, it was an act of indiscipline on the part of the judicial officer.

The government informed the court that there was a lack of clarity on certain aspects of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL)’s proposal to set up a compressed biogas plant to manage the waste generated in areas coming under the Kochi Corporation.

The BPCL needs to give a clarification on the system for sale or the use of fertiliser produced in the plant, a mechanism for handling the byproducts that will be generated and the royalty and using the carbon credit that accrues to the government. The government, therefore, sought a month’s time to work on the project.

Case files summoned

The High Court directed the Registrar (Judicial) to summon the files relating to the case from the magistrate court and call upon the magistrate through the district judge to give an explanation
If the court is not satisfied with the explanation, further action will be taken against the magistrate

