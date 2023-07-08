Man murdered mother after long quarrel in Kochi; police deny inaction

Toby Antony By

KOCHI: Vinod Abraham, 49, who was arrested for murdering his mother at an apartment in Maradu on Thursday was produced before the court and remanded in judicial custody on Friday. The elderly woman was murdered by her son over suspicion that she was gossiping about him to neighbours, stated the FIR registered by the Maradu police.

As per the FIR, the accused suspected that his mother Achamma Abraham, 80, a native of Kanjiravelil in Tiruvalla and residing at Blue Cloud Apartment near Thuruthy Temple, Maradu, was gossiping about him to the neighbours.

Enraged by this, Vinod quarrelled with his mother which ultimately ended in the murder. According to police, Vinod attacked his mother using a machete around 7 pm. The injury on her head resulted in death, stated the FIR.

Police officials said Vinod suffered from depression and was taking medicines for the past seven years. “He used to get agitated for minor matters. The family has been settled in Kochi for the past several years. Achamma’s daughter is in Australia and she supported the family financially,” a police official said.

Meanwhile, police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel denied that there was a delay on their part in rescuing the woman even after neighbours tipped them about the commotion at the flat hours ago. Police claimed that they had visited the place on Thursday afternoon when neighbours informed them that they had heard loud cries from the apartment where Achamma was residing.

“When we spoke to Achamma, she told us that Vinod has a psychological problem and he will calm down soon after taking medicine. Even Vinod told us that there won’t be any issue further. In the evening when we received the call again, our team reached the apartment within 10 minutes. We could not enter the apartment as the accused was holding a machete and threatened to let loose an LPG cylinder which would endanger the lives of people living in the neighbourhood. The accused was throwing glasses and plates at us and it took over one hour to overpower him,” police said.

Meanwhile, Achamma’s post-mortem examination was held at Kalamassery Medical College on Friday. The body was shifted to a morgue as the funeral would be held after her daughter arrives from Australia. Electrical equipment, including air-conditioners and a refrigerator, were destroyed by the accused in a fit of rage. “The leaves of fans were twisted. He had also opened all taps in the flat. There was nothing left untouched at the house,” a police officer said.

