Vyttila-Kakkanad water metro services resume after three days

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The water metro ferry services on the Vyttila-Kakkanad route, which were stopped for three days, resumed on Friday after the FACT barge that got stuck on the Chambakara canal was moved away from the water body. The water hyacinths that were clogging the Canal were also cleared, making it possible for the water metro ferries to operate the service.

However, the services could not be operated in the morning, affecting the office goers’ travel to their offices in Kakkanad, which includes the techies travelling to Infopark, as the barge was cleared only by around 9.30 am.

“We operated a trial service after the barge was cleared. On normal days, we operate 26 services (13 services on one side). On Friday, we ran 22 services (11 services),” said an official of Kochi Water Metro.

Though the aquatic weeds that were clogging the National Waterway-3 were cleared, it remains to be seen for how long. After the heavy rains, the hyacinth from the Kadambrayar and Chithrapuzha rivers accumulated on the route.

