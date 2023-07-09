Home Cities Kochi

CMO conspired with BJP to leak pvt bill, alleges Hibi Eden

Eden alleged that the ruling party saw the bill as an opportunity to divert attention from the controversies surrounding the state government.

Published: 09th July 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden

Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Responding to the controversy surrounding the private bill presented in Parliament seeking to change the capital of Kerala from Thiruvananthapuram to Kochi, MP Hibi Eden said that private bills are within the prerogative of a Member of Parliament and are intended to spark ideas and encourage debate.

He was speaking to the media at the Kochi Airport after returning from London on Saturday.

“This bill was leaked from the Chief Minister’s office after conspiring with BJP, which is in power at the centre,” alleged Hibi. “Private bills are the prerogative of an elected representative. It can be submitted without consulting the party,” he said, adding that the private bills are intended to promote ideas and encourage discussion rather than seek immediate government decisions or approvals.

“Not every private bill is discussed in Parliament. They are selected on a draw basis. It is true that in the case of this bill, an unnecessary controversy has arisen,” said Hibi.

He acknowledged that several private bills are submitted, but he questioned how many of them are leaked to the public. The leakage of this particular bill is a mystery. 

Hibi stressed the need to protect the privacy of the bill’s nature, which is submitted to the central government and notified in Parliament. He stated that discussions about the bill should only take place in the media after its presentation in Parliament. Hibi added that it is widely known how such bills tend to leak to the media from the  Chief Minister’s office.

Hibi further alleged that the ruling party saw the bill as an opportunity to divert attention from the controversies surrounding the state government. He believed that a deliberate effort was made to generate discussion on the bill and leak it to the media, with no ulterior motives beyond that.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
hibi edenPrivate bills
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp