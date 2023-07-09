Two cheating cases registered against retd SP and his private detective firm

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Kalady police on Saturday registered two cases against a retired superintendent of police and his private detective agency for cheating two persons after promising to help solve their cases. The cases were registered against retired SP Sunil Jacob and his firm Invincible Spy Investigation based in Kaloor, Kochi.

The incident related to the case is that a Kannur native cheated Muhammad Basheer of Chowara and Shamsudeen P M of Edathala promising to provide patent rights for a newly developed software.

Basheer lost Rs 37 lakh and Shamsudeen lost Rs 3.25 crore in the scam. Sunil allegedly approached both victims and offered to help them get their money back. He told them that he has good connections with the police and has solved several cases.

Sunil allegedly took Rs 50,000 from Basheer in Fort Kochi on June 7 while Shamsudeen handed over Rs 6.17 lakh to the accused on various occasions since April 2022.

Sunil also demanded 30% of the lost amount from Shamsudeen once it is recovered. As the detective agency failed to help the victims, they approached Sunil to return the amount. However, he refused to return the amount.

Instead, he directed them to contact an advocate and approach the police to investigate their cases. Based on the duo’s complaint, Kalady police recently arrested Rubai of Kannur who cheated both Shamsudeen and Basheer.

“The investigation has just started. From the preliminary probe, it seems both complainants approached the detective agency instead of the police to get their money back from the Kannur native. But the agency failed in its attempt. Whether the detective agency kept away from investigating the case intentionally has to be checked,” a police officer said.

In December 2015, Sunil Jacob had given an undertaking at the Kerala High Court that he and his private detective agency will not meddle with the police investigation. The undertaking was given after the state government submitted that the ex-cop who served in Kochi in various capacities was running a parallel police station in the city and settling cases illegally.

KOCHI: Kalady police on Saturday registered two cases against a retired superintendent of police and his private detective agency for cheating two persons after promising to help solve their cases. The cases were registered against retired SP Sunil Jacob and his firm Invincible Spy Investigation based in Kaloor, Kochi. The incident related to the case is that a Kannur native cheated Muhammad Basheer of Chowara and Shamsudeen P M of Edathala promising to provide patent rights for a newly developed software. Basheer lost Rs 37 lakh and Shamsudeen lost Rs 3.25 crore in the scam. Sunil allegedly approached both victims and offered to help them get their money back. He told them that he has good connections with the police and has solved several cases.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Sunil allegedly took Rs 50,000 from Basheer in Fort Kochi on June 7 while Shamsudeen handed over Rs 6.17 lakh to the accused on various occasions since April 2022. Sunil also demanded 30% of the lost amount from Shamsudeen once it is recovered. As the detective agency failed to help the victims, they approached Sunil to return the amount. However, he refused to return the amount. Instead, he directed them to contact an advocate and approach the police to investigate their cases. Based on the duo’s complaint, Kalady police recently arrested Rubai of Kannur who cheated both Shamsudeen and Basheer. “The investigation has just started. From the preliminary probe, it seems both complainants approached the detective agency instead of the police to get their money back from the Kannur native. But the agency failed in its attempt. Whether the detective agency kept away from investigating the case intentionally has to be checked,” a police officer said. In December 2015, Sunil Jacob had given an undertaking at the Kerala High Court that he and his private detective agency will not meddle with the police investigation. The undertaking was given after the state government submitted that the ex-cop who served in Kochi in various capacities was running a parallel police station in the city and settling cases illegally.