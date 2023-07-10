Home Cities Kochi

Elevator at a private hospital collapses injuring two women in Kochi

The Fire and Rescue Services personnel said that it is suspected that the elevator wire rope slipped from its position causing the cabin to fall from the height.

Published: 10th July 2023 07:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th July 2023 07:21 AM

Fire and Rescue Services personnel

Fire and Rescue Services personnel checking the elevator at the ayurveda hospital in Thykoodam which collapsed on Sunday | Express

By Express News Service

KOCHI:  Two women were injured after an elevator at a private Ayurveda hospital collapsed on Sunday. The accident took place at Soorasarass Ayurveda Asramam at Thykoodam, Vyttila, around 8am.

The injured persons are Pradusha Pathro, a native of Odisha who was undergoing treatment at the hospital, and Sona, a therapist at the hospital. It was Fire and Rescue Services personnel who rescued the stranded women.

“Around 8.10am, we received a call seeking assistance to rescue two people who were stuck inside an elevator. Our team reached the hospital within five minutes. We broke the door of the elevator to rescue the women. It took around 20 minutes to complete the rescue operation. We shifted both of them to the hospital. They seem to have suffered multiple fractures on the legs and spine,” an officer at Gandhi Nagar Fire Station said.

The hospital authorities could not be contacted for comments. The Fire and Rescue Services personnel said that it is suspected that the elevator wire rope slipped from its position causing the cabin to fall from the height. “We checked the elevator, but, the belt looks intact and not broken. It is for the experts to check and identify the issue,” an officer said.

Meanwhile, Maradu police registered a case against the hospital management after it was found that the elevator was denied a license by the Department of Electrical Inspectorate. The elevator was installed at the two-storied building last year.  

