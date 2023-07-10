Kochi Mayor drops plan to set up anganwadi on crematorium premises  

Anilkumar T By

Express News Service

KOCHI: Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar dropped the plan to build an anganwadi on the Pachalam crematorium premises following protests from residents. It is learnt Anilkumar has directed Sheeba Lal, the chairperson of the corporation’s welfare standing committee, to cancel proceedings related to the plan.

“Though the division councillor suggested setting up an anganwadi on the crematorium’s premises with good intentions, there were protests by residents against the move. We do not want to create unnecessary controversy, as we have to concentrate on other development projects for the city,” Anilkumar said, adding that if people do not want to go inside a crematorium, the corporation doesn’t want to proceed with the plan. “A note has been forwarded directing the official to scrap the project,” he told TNIE.

Thrikkanarvattom division councillor Kajal Salim submitted the proposal for the anganwadi nearly three months ago. However, many argued it would trigger health issues among kids. At least two to three bodies are cremated at the crematorium daily. BJP leader T Balachandran, with the support of residents of the area, opposed the move and filed a complaint against the corporation and child welfare authorities.

The corporation decided to set up the anganwadi inside the crematorium after it could not find another spot and because funds earmarked in last year’s budget for constructing an anganwadi had lapsed. Welcoming the decision, Balachandran said, “Had the corporation set up the anganwadi, the smoke from the burning bodies would have affected children’s health. I feel happy the mayor understood public sentiments and decided to scrap the project.”

However, Sheeba said nearly 30 residents nearby had signed a memorandum for retaining the proposal.

“As per my knowledge, the project has not been dropped. Some people have approached us to retain the project,” she said.

