Kunnukara khadi shirts to get new branding

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The famous Kunnukara khadi shirts are to be launched under the brand name Papilio as part of the campaign ‘Khadi is not the old Khadi’. The launch of the new product will be done by Industries Minister P Rajeeve.

In collaboration with the Institute of Fashion Technology, Kerala, new designs have been created for the shirts. They are available at various prices, starting from Rs 900, with a 30% rebate option. The khadi unit at Kunnukara specialises in producing hand-spun, hand-woven cotton and silk garments. The introduction of the Papilio brand and its khadi shirts aims to appeal to a wide range of people, regardless of age.

In addition to khadi shirts, the Papilio brand also offers khadi churidar and dresses for babies. These products will be available in over 200 Khadi Board stores and online through Flipkart, under the name Papilio ‘Kunnukara Fame’.

The Kerala Khadi Village Industry Board is aiming to achieve a sales target of Rs 150 crore during the Onam season by introducing various types of products. The board also produces uniforms for doctors and nurses, all bearing the Kerala Khadi logo to combat counterfeit products. Previously, weaving at Kunnukara was limited to lungis and munds, but the establishment of the new ready-made garment unit has expanded the product range significantly.

