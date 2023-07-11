Home Cities Kochi

Political turmoil draws to close as ‘I’ group agrees to share power

Ajitha Thankappan of the ‘I’ faction in Thrikkakara municipality resigned as chairperson last Monday as per the agreement of sharing the post for two-and-a-half years each with Radhamani Pillai.

Published: 11th July 2023

Radhamani Pillai. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The political turmoil in Thrikkakara municipality on deciding the successor of Ajitha Thankappan, the Congress chairperson who stepped down recently following a power-sharing pact, is likely to come to an end as the party has decided in principle to field Radhamani Pillai of the ‘A’ faction as the UDF candidate in the election to the chairperson’s post.

The State Election Commission will issue the notification for the election of the chairperson soon. Meanwhile, a  no-confidence motion moved by LDF councillors against the vice-chairman of Muslim League’s A A Ibrahim Kutty will be taken up for discussion on Saturday (July 15).

Ajitha Thankappan of the ‘I’ faction resigned as chairperson last Monday as per the agreement of sharing the post for two-and-a-half years each between Radhamani Pillai of the ‘A’ group. She was reluctant to step down after the said term ended last month, alleging that Radhamani Pillai and ‘A’ group members created hurdles in the smooth administration of the local body by joining hands with the opposition. A few ‘A’ faction members also joined the ‘I’ camp under Ajitha.

Meanwhile, in a dramatic move, the four independents with UDF switched to LDF, and the CPM moved a no-confidence motion against the ruling front. However, with the intervention of Congress district leadership, the independents, who were party rebels and contested as independents, returned to the UDF fold. Subsequently, Ajitha tendered her resignation.

Ajitha Thankappan and around ten councillors raised stiff opposition to the selection of Radhamani Pillai as chairperson, citing that they support any Congress leader except Radhamani Pillai and Smitha Sunny. Following this, the Congress district unit was of the view to appoint a woman leader acceptable to all the UDF members and the supporting independents. However, KPCC has directed to follow the earlier pact strictly. 

The leadership was of the view that violating the agreement in one local body creates new precedence and would trigger similar demands where such agreements are in place. Hence, the DCC also reached a stand to follow the earlier pact, said party sources. “The party has decided to follow the power-sharing pact. As the vice-chairman has not resigned, the no-confidence motion against him will be taken up for discussion on Saturday. The UDF can easily defeat the motion as voting would follow the expected pattern,” said a Congress leader.

In the 43-member council, Congress has 16 members, while Muslim League has five members and four independents backing the Front. On the other hand, the CPM-led LDF has only 18 members. As per the pact, the Muslim League’s A A Ibrahim Kutty will submit his resignation to pave the way for P M Younus to assume charge as vice chairman. UDF sources said he will step down after defeating the no-confidence motion.

However, the LDF, which had aimed to capture the control of the local body with the support of the four independent councillors who had switched sides, faced a big jolt after the independents returned to the UDF fold within a day.

