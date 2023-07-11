Sand barriers offer only meek defence against sea’s fury

By Express News Service

KOCHI: Though the fury of rain has abated, the first spell of monsoon has brought to focus the woes of the residents of coastal areas who have not been covered under the sea wall project.

The meagre protection offered by the sand barriers erected by the panchayat has bowed down to the high waves rolling in from the sea, leaving houses along the coast unprotected. The stretch between Njarackal and Nayarambalam is the worst hit. Sea water has also breached the coast and made its way into the homes of people residing in the areas north of Kannamali. Water logging is severe at ward 6 of Chellanam panchayat.

Shalom Shiju, a resident of Veliatham Parambu near Nayarambalam, said, “The panchayat had dumped some sand along the beach to form a barrier to stop the incoming waves. However, these have been washed away. All that remains is debris.”

According to Vypeen-resident Basil Mukkath, “The sea wall in the stretch between Edavanakadu, Njarackal, Nayarambalam and Puthenkadapuram lies in shambles. The problem becomes even worse during the high tide. The raging sea swells up during high tide and batters the coast.”

Urging the authorities to take urgent measures to save the coast, Basil said, “The geo bags that had been placed were mere eyewash. Within days of installation, the eco-bag barriers got destroyed, and all that remains of them are the tattered pieces.”

Pointing towards the shrinking sand barrier, Shalom said, “The strong winds blowing from the sea, too, have the residents worried. This is cited as an indicator that the waves might get higher and increase flooding. The panchayat officials are yet to come up with any measures.”

Basil said, “The only measure that can be taken is building a strong tetrapod sea wall just like the one at Chellanam.” Meanwhile, the people living in places like Saude, too, are in distress. “With the rains continuing, seawater has begun intruding into our houses,” said Mathilda, a resident here.

