The hidden epidemic

KOCHI: Chronic kidney disease is a structural or functional abnormality of the kidney that can last for more than three months. Often referred to as silent killers, they frequently go undetected until reaching an advanced stage. These vital organs, responsible for waste filtration, blood pressure regulation, and hormone production, play a crucial role in maintaining our overall well-being. Unfortunately, kidney diseases are increasingly becoming a global health concern, affecting more than 800 million individuals worldwide.

During the early stages of the disease, the patient can be asymptomatic and often present late in the advanced stages requiring dialysis or renal transplantation. Therefore, it is imperative to shed light on kidney diseases, their causes, symptoms, and available treatments, to promote early detection and prevention.

DIABETES

There exists a strong correlation between diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and kidney disease. The shift towards sedentary lifestyles, unhealthy dietary habits, lack of exercise, and other factors contribute to the rising incidence of diabetes, obesity, and metabolic syndrome. These conditions can give rise to various organ dysfunctions along with an increased risk of cardiovascular disease.

OBESITY

Obesity has reached epidemic proportions, primarily due to lifestyle changes and the consumption of unhealthy diets. This issue extends to children who don’t engage in physical exercise.

This alarming trend of increasing obesity rates among adults has long-term implications, including diabetes and hypertension, further compromising individuals’ health. And a fondness for fast food is closely linked to the rise in these health issues.

KIDNEY DISEASE IN DEVELOPING COUNTRIES

Developing countries, such as India, bear a significant burden of chronic kidney disease. Over the past few decades, there has been a notable rise in the prevalence of hypertension, diabetes, and obesity among the population. When examining the patients seeking dialysis or kidney transplantation, approximately 50 per cent of them have diabetes. However, 30 years ago, conditions like chronic glomerulonephritis were responsible for 75% to 80% of cases. This trend is particularly prominent in countries like India, Africa, Bangladesh and Pakistan, etc.

GLOBAL WARMING AND HEATING

Another concerning aspect is kidney diseases of unknown origin, commonly observed in tropical countries where people work under hot and humid conditions. These individuals face a heightened risk of dehydration and subsequent kidney diseases. The increasing temperature and dehydration play significant roles in the development of this condition.

PREVENTIVE MEASURES

Encouraging individuals to adopt healthy dietary habits, such as consuming nutritious foods, reducing fast food and animal protein intake, increasing vegetable consumption, and reducing consumption of high-salt foods, processed foods, and pastries, can help curb the prevalence of these conditions.

EARLY SCREENING

Early screening is vital for identifying kidney diseases. Tests such as urine albumin, creatinine levels, and blood sugar levels can aid in the early diagnosis of kidney diseases.

NEW MODALITIES OF TREATMENT

Promising advancements are being done in drug development for treating early-stage kidney disease. Newer drugs that focus on controlling blood sugar levels and a few others have demonstrated favourable effects on kidney and heart health, offering potential benefits.

The writer is director of nephrology & renal transplant services at VPS Lakeshore

