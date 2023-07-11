Home Cities Kochi

Thyroid nodules treatment: Safer alternative to surgery 

Understand what thyroid nodules are and how they are best treated. 

Published: 11th July 2023 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th July 2023 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose.

By Dr Suresh Kumar
Express News Service

KOCHI:  More than 42 million people in India suffer from thyroid disease. Studies show that women are more affected than men. Though hypothyroidism, or low thyroid function, is the most common condition, almost 12 per cent get localised swellings in their thyroid glands called nodules.  When patients find out they have a nodule, it immediately raises red flags, which leaves them wondering, “Do I have cancer? Will I need surgery? Should I be worried?”. 

Let’s understand what nodules are and how they are best treated.  While most thyroid nodules are benign, 5 per cent can be cancerous. It can be diagnosed after ultrasonography or biopsies of the tissue inside the swelling.

Malignant nodules are usually treated with surgery, chemotherapy, or radiation, while benign lesions can be left untreated if they do not cause any symptoms. However, some nodules grow into large swellings that cause neck pain, persistent cough, trouble breathing or swallowing, and a hoarse voice. 

If you have a benign thyroid nodule or are not a good candidate for traditional thyroid surgeries, microwave ablation therapy may be the right treatment option.

The process 

In this novel procedure, doctors numb the area around the thyroid nodule using local anaesthesia. Then using a thin needle, microwave energy is applied directly into the nodule, killing the cancer cells and shrinking the lesion by 45-65 per cent without affecting the normal thyroid tissue. 

The benefits 

Quick: The process usually takes only 30 minutes: 20 minutes for the pre-operative examination and 10 minutes for the ablation procedure. Better recovery: It is minimally invasive. However, patients might have to avoid strenuous exercise for 1-3 days. 

Preserves function: It only targets specific nodules in the thyroid gland, allowing the rest of the tissue to retain its functions. This is a major advantage compared to traditional surgeries for thyroid nodules like a thyroidectomy or subtotal thyroidectomy, which removes large portions of the thyroid gland. Precautions  
If the area feels tender or swollen, a painkiller will help.

After the procedure, the doctor may call patients for follow-up examinations or ultrasounds. Though the chances of the nodule growing back are minimal, it can happen. In that case, the procedure can be repeated, or one can opt for surgery. 

The writer is a consultant in diabetes, endocrinology & metabolic disorders and a member of the North American Society of Interventional Endocrinologists

