Home Cities Kochi

Insect larvae method to treat biowaste gets nod

A team comprising health committee members and officials of the Kochi corporation visited the Palakkad-based Fabbco plant to understand the technique of waste management using the black soldier fly.

Published: 12th July 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th July 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Black soldier fly.

By Aiswarya Prabhakaran
Express News Service

KOCHI: The Health Standing Committee of Kochi Corporation has approved the proposal to treat biowaste using black soldier fly (BSF) larvae and decided to issue a work order to two shortlisted firms on a trial basis.

“The health standing committee has approved a work order of 50 tons per day capacity to treat biowaste at Brahmapuram using black soldier fly larvae.

The proposal has been submitted to Kochi Mayor M Anilkumar for approval,” said T K Ashraf, chairman of the Health Standing Committee. “Once it’s approved by the mayor and presented before the council, we will move ahead with the project,” Ashraf said.

A team comprising health committee members and officials of the corporation visited the Palakkad-based Fabbco plant to understand the technique using the BSF.

“We visited the plant last week to study the technique. Following the visit, it was decided to issue a work order to both firms on a trial basis to treat 50 tons of biowaste per day. Based on the effectiveness and performance of each firm, further decisions would be taken,” Ashraf said.

He also said that the corporation is not in a position to invest in a waste treatment method.

“As per the proposal, the corporation only requires to give land to both firms and a tipping fee of Rs 2.48 per kg to treat biowaste,” said Ashraf, adding that the proposal will be submitted for approval from the mayor.

Mayor Anilkumar said that until the Bio-CNG plant of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited becomes a reality, Kochi Corporation needs to look at alternative solutions to treat biowaste at Brahmapuram. “As per the proposal using BSF, it required no investment from the corporation’s end. Once the health committee approves it, it will be presented to the council for approval. We are also considering treating waste using windrow composting methods,” the mayor said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
black soldier fly Health Standing Committee
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp